Forget the iPad Pro: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus now $150 off on Prime Day

Prime Day has a compelling deal for those of you who are lusting over the iPad Pro but can't get yourself to spend more than $1,000 on a tablet.

For a limited time during Prime Day, Samsung and Amazon are selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for up to $150 off. What makes this such a great deal is that these tablets were released just a few weeks ago and haven't been marked down until today.

That being said, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to get this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB): was $729 now $579 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, this version brings you up to 256GB. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB): was $829 now $679 @ Amazon

If you need even more storage, this will take you to the 512GB version, which is $150 off. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

If you need a larger display or want the very best picture quality, we recommend splurging a bit on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which has a class-leading 12.4-inch AMOLED display. It also supports a much more comfortable keyboard than the one you can buy for the Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $749 @ Amazon

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (256GB): was $929 now $779 @ Amazon

Need more storage? This 256GB model is now $150 off. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (512GB): was $1,029 now $879 @ Amazon

This 512GB model is also $150 off. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). You can also buy the tablet at Samsung.com.View Deal

Direct competitors to the iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are outstanding premium tablets with fast performance, gorgeous displays and a revamped S Pen. I gave this duo a 4-star rating and an Editor's Choice award, dubbing them the best Android tablets on the market by a long shot.

Between these two tablets, the most compelling feature is the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus' 12.4-inch OLED display, which is among the best panels we've ever seen on any computing device. It's really that gorgeous. You also get an S Pen included in the price, something you won't find from competing models (we're looking at you Apple and Microsoft).

The main difference between the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus is the screen size with the smaller version sporting an 11-inch IPS panel versus the S7 Plus' 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. The Tab S7 Plus also has a much better Book Cover keyboard (optional) if you want to use the tablet as a laptop.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well underway and we're seeing tons of deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals page for this year’s amazing discounts.