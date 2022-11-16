Forget the iPad! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $100 off in early Black Friday tablet deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the ultimate iPad Pro rival, is now $100 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Not only will you get the best Android tablet on the market, but you'll get to enjoy the highly praised S Pen stylus that comes along with it.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is typically $1,099 — gross! With the discount, however, you can snag the Samsung tablet for a sub-$1,000 price. Sweet!

Note: Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday tablet deals hub for the best discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a gorgeous, gigantic display that rivals laptop screens (14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848-pixel, Super AMOLED panel). It also features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The tablet in this deal comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a solid iPad Pro alternative for tablet seekers who prefer Android devices. As a cherry on top, this beloved slate comes with an S Pen in the box. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, requires you to purchase the $129 Apple Pencil. Boo!

Now down to $999, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in this deal comes with a gorgeous 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848-pixel, Super AMOLED, 120Hz display. Media consumption on this slate is a visual treat! It houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the device is a gargantuan 11,200 mAh battery for all-day working, streaming or gaming.

We haven't had the opportunity to review the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but we do have a review of the Galaxy Tab S8 (the base variant), and it lasted a whopping 13 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test. Thanks to its solid performance, the tablet earned a rating of 4 out of 5 stars as well as our Editor's Choice award.

Sometimes, you simply don't have the time to wait all the way 'til Black Friday for a good sale. For those who can't afford to wait, this early Black Friday deal is the perfect discount.