External hard drive deal takes $80 off 10TB WD USB 3.0 storage

If you need a cheap external hard drive for your laptop to stash your ever-growing media library, here's a deal for you. For a limited time, save big on select Western Digital portable hard drives at Best Buy.

As part of Best Buy's sale, you can get the WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $169.99. Normally, this high-capacity hard drive retails for $249.99, so that's $80 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this external drive.

In fact, it's one of the best external hard drive deals we've seen this season.

WD Easystore 10TB External Hard Drive: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files or massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the leg room the WD Easystore offers. Save $80 on this external hard drive at Best Buy. View Deal

The WD Easystore USB 3.0 external hard drive is a must-have accessory for your laptop.

It offers plug-and-play installation and simple drag-and-drop file storage which delivers with fast data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. With a massive storage capacity of 10TB, you'll have ample room for large photo files, 4K videos and huge game downloads.

What's more, the Easystore USB 3.0 includes WD Auto Backup software, which automates all of your backups for peace of mind.

The Easystore USB 3.0 drive works with macOS, Windows 10 and Chrome OS laptops. If you want to use a gaming console like the Xbox or PS4, you'll need to reformat the drive first. Once set up, you'll never have to worry about running out of storage for game downloads again.

If you don't need that much storage space, Best Buy also offers the WD Easystore 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive for $49 ($30 off).

There's no telling how long Best Buy's external hard drive sale will last, so don't wait to snag yourself one.

WD Easystore 1TB HDD: was $79 now $49 @ Best Buy

This 1TB external USB 3.0 hard drive is great for docs, media and games. Best Buy is currently taking $30 off this portable drive. View Deal