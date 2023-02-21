Exclusive Beats Fit Pro deal bundles free $25 Amazon gift card

Beats Fit Pro earbuds make a great companion for Apple and Android devices. If you've been hesitant about buying the Beats Fit Pro, here's a little incentive. For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Fit Pro for their normal price of $199 (opens in new tab), you'll get a free $25 Amazon card.

As an alternative, you can get Apple's other top-rated earbuds, the AirPods Pro for $199 (opens in new tab) ($50 off) at Verizon. These are two of the best post-Presidents Day deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro w/ $25 Gift Card: $225 $199 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)Get a free $25 Amazon gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro are the best workout headphones you can buy. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active noise-cancellation, Spatial Audio and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

In our Beats Fit Pro review, we call them the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy. Over the AirPods Pro, they are workout earbuds with a more secure fit, longer battery life and better durability. Over the 1st gen AirPods Pro, audio quality of the Beast Fit Pro is refined with fuller, more dynamic sound and tighter bass response. Noise cancellation effectiveness is equally great. What's more, Beats’ hard plastic casing doesn’t crack or scuff as easily as Apple’s casing does with daily use.

If you're looking for some workout earbuds for the gym, you can't go wrong with the Beats Fit Pro.

Visit our best headphone deals roundup for more discounts on audio wearables.