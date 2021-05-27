Epic gaming monitor deal: Save $150 on Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition

The Samsung Odyssey G7 Faker Edition is one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors you can buy. If you're gaming on a budget, you add this monitor to your PC, PS5, or Xbox console for less.

Currently, Best Buy has the T1 Faker Edition Samsung Odyssey G7 on sale for $599.99. That's $150 off its $750 list price and the Odyssey G7 Faker Edition's lowest price to date. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all season. You can also get it directly from Samsung for the same price.

Samsung's Odyssey G7 is a solid overall high-performance curved gaming monitor. The 27-inch monitor in this deal packs a 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display that has a 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

The Odyssey G7 also supports HDR and is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and video streaming. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, two Display Ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack.

While we didn't get to test this monitor, feedback from happy Odyssey G7 owners praise its attributes. It's easy to set up, fast, incredible and one the best monitors to buy. Named after professional League of Legends player, Faker, the Odyssey G7 Faker Edition will inspire you to soar above the leaderboards.

So if you're looking for an awesome monitor to take your gaming sessions to new heights, the Odyssey G7 checks off all the boxes. There's no telling when this deal ends, so don't hesitate too long.