Early Amazon Black Friday deal takes $200 off 1TB MacBook Pro's list price

Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off November 20 with select early deals available right now. If you've been hoping for a discount on the MacBook Pro, here's your chance to score one for its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the latest MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD on sale for $1,799 at Amazon. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,999, so that's $200 off its normal asking price. B&H offers the same MacBook Pro deal. Not only is it the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook Pro, it's also one of the best MacBook Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Apple MacBook Pro deal

The MacBook Pro remains one of today's most coveted laptops.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we liked its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. It's battery life was also impressive, lasting 10 hours and 21 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Overall, we gave the MacBook Pro a 4 out of 5 out of star rating for its solid performance.

As for design, the 2020 MacBook Pro features an all-aluminum build and elegant appeal of its predecessor. For this latest model, Apple wisely replaced the troublesome Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the new MacBook Pro is heavier than its competitors. Both the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) are relatively lighter. For your connectivity demands, the MacBook Pro is equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 and a headphone jack.