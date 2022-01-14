Trending

Don't miss this incredible Pokémon Legends Arceus pre-order deal

Cheap gaming laptops, AirPods Pro and a $5 off Pokémon Legends Arceus

As we head into a long weekend, today's deals are particularly epic. Pokémon Legends Arceus is not even out yet and you can save $5 on a pre-order! Based on what we've seen of the game so far, fans of the series really should snap this up before it's too late.

Alongside this, today's best deals include the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at its lowest price, a big discount on AirPods Pro and more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,550 now $1,299.99 @ Best Buy
At $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a top gaming rig.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing $60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $180 now $140 @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $180 now $140 @ Microsoft Store
Save $22 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller at the Microsoft Store. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Don't miss out on this epic Cyber Monday deal!

PS5:  was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The latest instalment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons. You can get the same deal over at Best Buy

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 