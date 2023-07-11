Don't get this Apple Watch SE Prime Day alternative deal — it's $130 off and you'll save too much money

The Apple Watch SE crashed to $149

Apple Watch SE Gen 1
The Apple Watch is one of the most highly sought after deals this Prime Day 2023, but if you're looking to snag one of Apple's cheapest smartwatches (ahem, the first-generation Apple Watch SE), forget the deals on Amazon.

Instead, check out the Prime Day alternative deal on Walmart, which is offering the first-gen Apple Watch SE for just $149.99. That is $130 off its original listing price.

This is one of best (if not the best) Prime Day Apple Watch deals you can get.

Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE (Abyss Blue): $279

Apple Watch SE (Abyss Blue): $279 $149 @ Walmart
I hope you like Abyss Blue! This color variant of the first-generation Apple Watch SE is now $130 off.  This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch comes with a GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

The first-generation is Apple Watch SE known for sporting the most essential features packed in its more expensive siblings at a much cheaper price. You'll find the following perks in the Apple Watch SE:

  • GPS
  • Compass
  • Always-on altimeter
  • Water resistance up to 50 meters
  • Optical heart sensor
  • International emergency calling
  • Emergency SOS
  • Accelerometer (up to 32g forces with fall detection)
  • Gyroscope
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Speaker and Microphone

The 40mm Apple Watch SE discount in this Prime Day Alternative Deal is just $149 at Walmart. You can also use it to make purchases securely and instantly from your wrist with Apple Pay. And if you're a fitness buff, you'll enjoy how well this smartwatch tracks your daily activities and informs you of any interesting trends. It can also follow any of your workouts, including tai chi, pilates, running, yoga, swimming, dance, and more.

This smartwatch deal is hot! It won't last very long. Prime Day 2023 is in full swing, but it only lasts two days (July 11 and July 12), so grab it while you can before regret sets in when the stock runs out. (Trust me; I've been there.)

Also, don't forget to check out Amazon's Watch Series 8 deal, which is currently only $279 at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 $399

Apple Watch Series 8 $399 $279 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8 with Starlight aluminum case and sport band. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. 

