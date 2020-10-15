Dell XPS 15 is $300 off in epic Black Friday sale — get 4K OLED for less

Prime Day has ended which means it's time to switch gears to Black Friday! Dell already has, launching its pre-Black Friday sale, which includes some stellar discounts on laptops, monitors and more.

The Dell XPS 15 is now $1,549 after a $300 discount. This specific last-gen model is packed to the gills with a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

The new Dell XPS 15 model with 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs is also on sale at a more modest $70 off, but that's not a bad deal considering it was just released.

These are some of the best laptop deals we've seen this holiday season and they make one of the best laptops on the market cheaper than ever.

Dell XPS 15 (2019): was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2019): was $1,049 now $949 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p anti-glare display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel UHD graphics. With an FHD display, this laptop will last all day on a charge.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2020): was $1,599 now $1,529 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. With an FHD display, this laptop will last all day on a charge.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2020): was $1,199 now $1,149 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel UHD graphics. With an FHD display, this laptop will last all day on a charge.View Deal

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to get. It is easily the best 15-inch laptop on the market right now.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

As for design, the Dell XPS boasts a lightweight, yet durable anodized aluminum and carbon fiber build. The laptop's webcam is among the best for premium laptops. This makes it perfect for Zoom meetings and video calling your inner circle.

At a weight of 4.5 pounds, the 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is slightly bigger.

If you need a laptop to keep up with work or school tasks and everything in between, the XPS 15 is a smart choice.

The Dell pre-Black Friday sale is live, so be sure to check out all the goodies currently on sale.