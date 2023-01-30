Dell XPS 13 deal drops the best everyday laptop to $899

The Dell XPS 13 is our #1 pick for best overall laptop for its premium design, powerful performance and portability. If you're currently shopping around for a sub-$900 PC, here's a deal you'll like.

Dell's current sitewide laptop sale offers the Dell XPS 13 Touch w/ 12th Gen Intel CPU for $899 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,009, that's $110 in savings and one of the best laptop deals available right now. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the non-touch Dell XPS 13 for $799 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,009 $899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. The XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance and premium design. This particular notebook packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Dell's XPS 13 is more than capable for handling day-to-day tasks for work and school. The laptop on sale packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen with 500 nits of brightness for a fantastic viewing experience, even outdoors. Powering the machine is the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this model, we reviewed the 12th Gen Intel-charged Dell XPS 13 Plus — which is now down to $1,749 (opens in new tab) ($310 off). Its sleek, low-profile design, great performance and comfortable keyboard earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating from us. Our review unit's Intel Core i7-1280P CPU and 16GB of RAM had no problem juggling multitasking. Even with 60 Google Chrome tabs open to Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations along with Tweetdeck, Twitch, YouTube and several news sites, the laptop never slowed down. The laptop in this deal has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and we expect it to be on par.

Like most of today's ultra-portable machines, ports on the Dell XPS 13 are minimalist. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery). It ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter for expanded connectivity options.

At 2.6 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the Dell XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.4 inches). It's lighter than thinner than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches).

If you want to treat yourself or someone special to a new laptop, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.