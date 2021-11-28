Cyber Monday gaming deals: Save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and more

It's Cyber Monday time, gamers! You've got big savings across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and so much more to pick up. If you’ve been waiting to pick up new games, but you've missed out on Black Friday, now is the time to buy.

From Amazon, Currys, Game, Argos and more, you can grab deals on consoles, games, accessories, gaming chairs and peripherals.

Cyber Monday PlayStation Deals

PS Plus (12 months): was £49.99 now £29.85 @ shopto.net with code EXTRATEN PS Plus (12 months): was £49.99 now £29.85 @ shopto.net with code EXTRATEN

Normally, the deal everyone gets on PS Plus around this time is £10 off. But Shop To has just knocked it out the park with 12 months for under thirty quid! This is a must-buy for any PlayStation gamer.

Returnal: was £69.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon Returnal: was £69.99 now £39.99 @ Amazon

One of the best games of the year just got way cheaper thanks to this discount code! This rogue lite is a fantastically immersive adventure which makes the most of your console's graphical power and controller haptics.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was £64.99 now £44.99 @ eBay Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was £64.99 now £44.99 @ eBay

The PS5 upgrade to this awesome Samurai adventure from Sucker Punch game brings 4K visuals and a 60FPS frame rate along with an entire new island to explore.

Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK Back 4 Blood (with AR Badge): was £59.99 now £25.99 @ Amazon UK

Only released in October, this Amazon exclusive offer brings Back 4 Blood down to just £29.99. As you'll find in our Back 4 Blood review, this is the co-op zombie game to beat. Expect a gorgeous visual and audio feast, addictive gameplay, vast replayability, and the treasured Left 4 Dead formula with a modern twist.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon

The new Call of Duty Vanguard has just come out and you can already get a good deal on the game! Go back to World War 2 in the continuation of this epic shooter series.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was £70 now £44.99 @ Amazon UK

After 12 years, it’s finally here. Now £24 off the asking price, the brilliant Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a must-have PS5 exclusive. With the introduction of a new playable protagonist and instant loading times, Rift Apart is a great demonstration of the PS5’s powerful SSD and technical prowess.

Deathloop: was £60 now £29.99 @ Game Deathloop: was £60 now £29.99 @ Game

Have a PS5? Deathloop is a no-brainer. Rated as one of the best PS5 games of the year in our Deathloop review, get 50% off at Game. Don’t miss out on the applaudable voice acting, visually striking worlds and exhilarating stealth-action gameplay. Plus, you’ll even get a neat steel poster.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys

Don't miss out on one of the best single-player campaigns of the year. In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (now £18 off!), the story puts you in the shoes of Star Lord himself, Peter Quill as he and his rag-tag bunch of heroes do what they do best — guard the galaxy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was £69.99 now £44.99 @ Currys Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was £69.99 now £44.99 @ Currys

Still a blockbuster of a game one year on from release. If you haven't experienced Miles' adventure, you absolutely need to!

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4): was £64.99 now £58 @ Amazon Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS4): was £64.99 now £58 @ Amazon

Sticking to previous gen? The PS4 version is even cheaper and the PS5 still supports it.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £54.99 @ Argos Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £54.99 @ Argos

Save £5 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

F1 2021: was £59.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon F1 2021: was £59.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon

Available with £25 off on both PS4 and PS5, this has been a helluva season of F1 racing, which you can celebrate with Codemasters' best entry into the F1 racing series.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Game Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Game

When writing my Mass Effect Legendary Edition review, I made a prediction that because of its release date, we'd see a discount for Black Friday. Turns out I was right!

Demon’s Souls: was £59.99 now £29.37 @ Esdorado Demon’s Souls: was £59.99 now £29.37 @ Esdorado

Demon's Souls on the PS5 is a launch title not to be missed. Developers Bluepoint has turned this dark, deranged world into a visual and aural spectacle. It's stunning and awesome, and should be on any PS5 gamers wish list, especially when it’s £27 off. Don’t miss out, and remember, prepare to die.

FIFA 22 (PS4): was £59.99 now £37.99 @ Amazon FIFA 22 (PS4): was £59.99 now £37.99 @ Amazon

Read our FIFA 22 review for more on why this is a great addition to the annual series. If you're finding it too cold to head out to watch the football, the tight controls and great visuals make this an essential purchase. Plus, you can also save £12 on the PS5 version too.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was £30.01 now £22.99 @ Amazon UK Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was £30.01 now £22.99 @ Amazon UK

The current gen version of the latest Assassin's Creed has just been discounted heavily! This is a great viking free-roaming adventure with gripping story, immersive gameplay and a visual style that's a feast for the eyes.

Cyber Monday Xbox Deals

Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK Xbox Series S + Recon 500 Arctic Camo headset: was £319.98 now £293.98 @ Amazon UK

As stock for the cheapest next gen console becomes more readily available, we're starting to see impressive bundle discounts — including this 10% cut off the top of the Series S and Recon 500 Arctic gaming headset.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy: was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy: was £60 now £27.99 @ Currys

Don't miss out on one of the best single-player campaigns of the year. In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (now £32 off!), the story puts you in the shoes of Star Lord himself, Peter Quill as he and his rag-tag bunch of heroes do what they do best –– guard the galaxy. The exclusive discount is available on multiple platforms.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Xbox Series X): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon Call of Duty: Vanguard (Xbox Series X): was £69.99 now £63 @ Amazon

The new Call of Duty has only just come out and you can already get a good deal on the game! Go back to World War 2 in the continuation of this epic shooter series.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: was £49.99 now £43.99 @ Amazon Jurassic World Evolution 2: was £49.99 now £43.99 @ Amazon

The sequel to what I can only describe as Theme Park but with dinosaurs, this is sure to soak up plenty of hours of your time with a satisfying strategy.

F1 2021: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon F1 2021: was £54.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon

This has been a helluva season of F1 racing, which you can celebrate with Codemasters' best entry into the F1 racing series.

FIFA 22: was £59.99 now £35.99 @ Amazon FIFA 22: was £59.99 now £35.99 @ Amazon

Read our FIFA 22 review for more on why this is a great addition to the annual series. If you're finding it too cold to head out to watch the football, the tight controls and great visuals make this an essential purchase.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £239 @ eBay Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £239 @ eBay

This is the deal everyone waits for, right? The cheaper Nintendo Switch is getting marvelous discounts just in time for the holidays. Thanks to the OLED switch, the previous-gen model is now less than ever at under £250!

Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch): was £42 now £29.99 @ Amazon UK Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch): was £42 now £29.99 @ Amazon UK

Want to groove on the Nintendo Switch instead? Just Dance 2021 is also available for under £30 on the Nintendo Switch. Just Dance is a series that needs no introduction. If you're already a fan of these games, you probably know the secrets of the universe.

Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2022: was £301 now £273.99 @ Amazon UK Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2022: was £301 now £273.99 @ Amazon UK

This may not be the OLED switch, but with this combined with the always-fun Just Dance 2022, you're getting a great festive switch deal here.

Fancy spending a little more? Get an extra three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership for £284.99 and save £94!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild: was £59.99 now £44.99 @ Currys The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild: was £59.99 now £44.99 @ Currys

It's been out for years but continues to be one of the staples of any Switch library, as the best Zelda you can buy (don't @ me). Get £12 off now.

Cyber Monday Gaming Headset Deals

Logitech G635: was £129.99 now £59.49 @ Amazon Logitech G635: was £129.99 now £59.49 @ Amazon

A steep discount on a great gaming headset from Logitech, which features huge 50mm drivers, DTS X surround sound, a loud, clear 6mm mic and programmable G keys.

Steelseries Arctis Pro: was £229 now £139 @ Currys Steelseries Arctis Pro: was £229 now £139 @ Currys

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

Razer Kraken V3 X: was £69.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon Razer Kraken V3 X: was £69.99 now £34.99 @ Amazon

Get £18.32 off this nice mid-tier gaming headset that features a great cardioid microphone, alongside 7.1 surround sound delivered through powerful 40mm TriForce drivers and a comfortable, lightweight fit.

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset: was £99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset: was £99 now £69.99 @ Amazon UK

This Black Friday deal takes £20 off the Discord-certified Corsair Void RGB gaming headset. Hear everything in 7.1 surround sound, from the lightest footstep to the most thundering explosion. This headset features premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz.

Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

AndaSeat Jungle Series: was £229.99 now £179.99 @ AndaSeat AndaSeat Jungle Series: was £229.99 now £179.99 @ AndaSeat

The budget option of the AndaSeat line-up does not compromise on quality, thanks to the plush cushioning and ergonomic pillows for lumbar support and great posture.

Razer Iskur: was £499.99 now £339 @ Amazon Razer Iskur: was £499.99 now £339 @ Amazon

A premium ergonomic gaming chair from Razer, sporting sleek stylings, 4D armrests and multi-layered synthetic leather material for luxury.

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals

Logitech Prodigy G213: was £42.99 now £31.99 @ Currys Logitech Prodigy G213: was £42.99 now £31.99 @ Currys

A great starter gaming keyboard for any new starter. The G213 from Logitech offers fast, tactile keys that are similar to mechanical switches, a durable, spill-resistant design and RGB lighting that you can sync to your setup.



Corsair Gaming K63: was £74.99 now £63.99 @ Amazon Corsair Gaming K63: was £74.99 now £63.99 @ Amazon

Armed with Cherry MX Red switches atop a premium frame and a tenkeyless design for compact portability, this Corsair K63 keyboard is a nice addition to any setup.

Roccat Vulcan 120: was £139 now £99 @ Currys Roccat Vulcan 120: was £139 now £99 @ Currys

Get £39 off this capable premium gaming keyboard with tactile Titan switches, a durable, sturdy build and a unique low-profile construction.

Black Friday Gaming Mouse Deals

Razer DeathAdder Wired: was £23.90 now £22.39 @ Amazon Razer DeathAdder Wired: was £23.90 now £22.39 @ Amazon

It's a small discount, but the Razer DeathAdder Essential is already an awesome budget gaming mouse, so any price cut is worthwhile!

Logitech G Pro X Wireless: was £119 now £99.99 @ Currys Logitech G Pro X Wireless: was £119 now £99.99 @ Currys

We gave this a 4.5-star rating in our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review for its build, lightweight construction, battery life and responsiveness. Get £19 off right now!