Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $100 cheaper for Cyber Monday — don't miss this rare deal!

Here's Cyber Monday deal to grab before it's gone — Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $229 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally $329, these Bose headphones are now $100 cheaper and at an all-time low price. This is one of top best Cyber Monday headphone deals going on right now.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are among the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. These excellent noise blockers pack 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and up to 24 hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we praise their fantastic sound, excellent noise- cancellation and comfortable fit. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award.

By design, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are nearly identical to the previous-gen QuietComfort 35 II model. They retain the same plastic, over-ear design with plush synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort.

During real-world testing, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise the Bose QC 45 weighs less than competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches) are heavier.

If you're on the hunt for the best headphones to buy, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 45. Especially at this rock bottom price!

Cyber Monday 2022 deals are here with excellent holiday deals on headphones. Browse our Cyber Monday deals hub for today's best discounts.