Black Friday deals on gaming monitors are still available — nab this LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor for just $169

By Hilda Scott
published

Nab this 32-inch LG UltraGear 165Hz gaming monitor just $169

LG UltraGear gaming monitor
(Image credit: LG)

Black Friday 2022 deals on gaming monitors are still available today. For example, the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is just $169 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's $80 off its normal price of $249 and the lowest price ever for this 1080p monitor.

By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price for the same display. This is one of the best Black Friday monitor deals still available. 

Save $80 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GN50R-B). It features a 32-inch (1920 x 1080) display features 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay. 

LG manufactures today's best gaming monitors. The one in this deal packs a 32-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz panel, 1ms MBR and 5ms GTG. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The LG UltraGear's sRGB 95% wide color gamut and HDR10 support provides realistic, immersive viewing in rich color and contrast. You'll see games the way developers intended with all the dramatic colors and detail.

Black Friday 2022 deals are still available right now. Visit our Black Friday 2022 hub for today's best discounts. 

