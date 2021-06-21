Better than Prime Day: Surface Laptop 3 now $400 off at Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and while there are deals aplenty on Amazon, other retailers also have some great electronic deals today. Like this excellent Surface Laptop 3 deal from Best Buy for only $1,200!

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a sleek, high-performing device that has made its home on our best laptops list, and right now it’s on sale for just $1,200 at Best Buy. That’s a solid $400 off it’s original price of $1,600! Not only that, it’s also $100 cheaper than Amazon’s own Prime Day deal on this same model.

Surface Laptop 3 Prime Day alternative deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

In this Prime Day alternative, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $400 off at Best Buy. With its sleek and modern design, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 laptop boasts a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, Intel's 10th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a stunning device at an equally stunning price thanks to this Best Buy-exclusive deal. With a core i7 processor and 16GB RAM, great performance is a guarantee, which you can see in our Surface Laptop 3 review.

We also loved the device’s elegant premium design and crisp, vivid 13-inch display. The Surface Laptop 3 has a sleek, modern-looking minimalist design with smooth curves and clean lines. Measuring 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches and weighing just 2.9-pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is incredibly portable. Plus, a battery life that can exceed 9 hours makes using this laptop comfortable in any environment.

All of these elements combined earned the Surface Laptop 3 an amazing 4 out of 5-star rating and our prestigious Editor's Choice award. But, like most of today's 13-inch laptops, the port selection on the Surface Laptop 3 is limited. You get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB Type-C input, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, a USB hub can offer a bit more flexibility.

Now $400 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a deal you simply cannot miss out on!