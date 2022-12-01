13 Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals still available for Cyber Week

Walmart Cyber Monday are still available during Cyber Week. Bargain hunters can take advantage of extended Cyber Monday deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, wearables, and more. The holiday shopping season has officially started for those who want to beat the holiday rush.

For a limited time, you can get the 11th-Gen Intel-powered Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $379 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off its normal price of $579 and one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available. In our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we liked its solid performance, color design and decent speakers. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Gateway Ultra Slim is worth considering.

Shop Walmart Cyber Week deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim 14: $579 $379 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook at Walmart. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD and THX Audio.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3060: $1,499 $1,349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU does the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $279 $249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently $30 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is now just under $250. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128 SSD. This is a great budget laptop if you're looking for a basic machine.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $279 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Acer Chromebook 315. It packs an 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.10-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, UHD graphics 600 and 64GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 315 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen: $119 $89 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Lenovo Tab M8 at Walmart. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen with 350 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos sound for your content streaming needs. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Store all your favorite streaming and gaming apps on 32GB of eMCP storage — expadable up to 2TB.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 24GN50W-B Gaming Monitor: $175 $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $46 off, the LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor. for those who need 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime XT 2: $29 $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Skullcandy Dime XT 2 wireless earbuds. The audio maker's smallest, lightest earbuds ever now featrures Personal Sound. Experience the same full, rich sound you see in competing pricier earbuds. Thanks to dual microphones, you may use a single earbud when you're on a call. And with a noise isolating fit that's sweat and water-resistant, these earbuds are great for workouts and running outdoors.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 $239 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60 off the Xbox Series S. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset: $99 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the the latest Razer Barracuda X headset. This lightweight and versatile wireless headset connects to PC, PS5 and Android devices via Bluetooth. It features a detachable HyperClear microphone and up to 20 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset: $49 $39 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Razer’s bestselling headset gets even cheaper in a must-buy deal for gamers looking to give their audio a serious upgrade. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers deliver a deep soundstage that immerses you within whatever world you’re in, courtesy of the 7.1 surround software.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 Router: $145 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $46 on the Nighthawk AX2400 (RAX29), one of the best routers to buy. It's a great solution if you want blazing-fast Internet speeds and reliable connectivity for every device in your network. This powerful Wi-Fi 6 router lets you stream 4K content to smart TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles. And with Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps, this router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage.