Best Labor Day sale TV deals 2022

Our best Labor Day sale TV deals roundup shares the top discounts on today's smart displays. For Labor Day, Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running excellent deals on TVs.

With the unofficial end of summer upon us, you may want to upgrade your TV for the new fall lineup of shows. Although Black Friday is traditionally the best time to buy a TV — Labor Day sale TV deals aren't too shabby.

Best Buy Labor Day TV deals for example takes up to $600 off smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Insignia and more. This Labor Day, you can get the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED Google TV for $1,799 ($500 off) (opens in new tab). Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. This is one of the best TVs to buy when you want to seriously upgrade your home theater. Amazon has it for the same price.

If you want a small TV for a college dorm or bedroom, HDTVs prices start at $79 ($20 off) for the 24-inch Insignia N10 Series (opens in new tab).

There are tons of Labor Day sale TV deals to take advantage of this week. We've hand-selected the ones worth your while below.

For more of today's best deals, be sure to visit our Labor Day sale 2022 hub.

Best TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50-inch 4K UHD A6 Series Smart TV: $349 $248 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Hisense 50-inch A6 Series XClass TV (50A6GX). The Hisense 50 inch A6GX brings you all the joy of TV and none of the frustration. XClass TV is lightning fast, super simple, and tailored for you - which means less waiting, less searching, and more time streaming your favorite content.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV: $2,499 $1,799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the 2022 Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV. This is one of the best TVs to buy when you want to seriously upgrade your home theater. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor delivers lifelike picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: $2999 $2,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $900 on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It packs 8.3 million self lit pixels and 4K AI Neural processing into a 3840 x 2160 display panel. Add with Dolby Atmos sound built-in and the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart TV: $399 $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Best Buy TV deal takes $150 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV. Best Buy is bundling this deal with a free Echo Dot Alexa smart speaker (valued at $39.99). This 55-inch 2160p display gives you access to thousands of channels with Fire TV. Access your favorite TV and movie streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more.

(opens in new tab) Vizio V-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $428 $368 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, the 55-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV is at its lowest price yet. It combines 4K pixel resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ to deliver crystal-clear, sharp imagery in vibrant color and detail. Factory installed smart TV apps like WatchFree+ lets you access hundreds of Live TV and On Demand channels at no cost. Optimized for game consoles, Vizio's own V-Gaming Engine features AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode and VRR for enhanced gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: $169 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Labor Day sale TV deal knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

(opens in new tab) TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: $749 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Labor Day TV deal takes $100 off the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. One of the best 4K TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume.

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $329 $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Day TV deal at Walmart takes $61 off the modestly priced onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 50 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,699 $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.