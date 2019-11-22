Best iPad Black Friday deals

The best time to buy an iPad is now. Several retailers have posted steep deals on Apple's tablets in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From the low-price iPad to the powerful iPad Pro, every Apple tablet is being discounted this shopping season.

Before you start shopping, you might want to read our iPad Buying Guide, which will help you decide on the right tablet for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews for the latest iPads.

Apple introduced the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad earlier this year to much praise. That affordable model lives alongside the mid-range iPad mini and iPad Air. Then there's the iPad Pro, a beastly tablet with a hefty price tag.

We've compiled the best iPad deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H Photo Video, so you can save big on these outstanding tablets.

iPad (10.2-inch) Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB): was $329 now $299

The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports the Smart Keyboard. This specific model comes with 32GB of storage. View Deal

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, LTE): was $459 now $429

If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal

iPad mini Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384

This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal

Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524

This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal

iPad Air Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $499 now $469

If you want a powerful tablet but don't want to pay the crazy iPad Pro prices, then get the Air. Arguably the best tablets ever, the iPad Air has fast performance, long battery life and a beautiful display. View Deal

Apple iPad Air (LTE, 64GB): was $629 now $599

Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal

iPad Pro Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $799 now $674

The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.View Deal