Best fitness deals: Standing desks, ergonomic chairs, fitness trackers and more

Health and fitness deals are likely on your radar if your new year resolution is to focus on wellness. Luckily, there are tons of deals on standing desks, ergonomic office chairs, fitness trackers, and more to take advantage of.

Beyond the holidays, the month of January is typically when you'll find the best fitness deals. This is the time of year when people start making lifestyle changes to benefit their wellbeing. In response, retailers are slashing prices on health and fitness gear from office furniture to wearables.

And after CES, many retailers hold January clearance sales to make room for the next generation of wellness gadgets. So if you want to embark on your journey, you can achieve your fitness goals without spending a fortune.

From our favorite height adjustable standing desk to the sporty earbuds for working out, here are today's best health and fitness deals.

Standing desk deals

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk. This computer workstation is height adjustable from 28 to 47.6 inches and affords you a spacious 48 x 350 inch desktop area. We reviewed similar Flexispot height adjustable desk and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. It won us over with its customization options and eronomic design.

Flash Furniture Merritt Standing Desk: $341 $188 @ Best Buy

Save $153 on the Flash Furniture Merritt Standing Desk in Dark Wood Grain. It features an ergonomic design, caster type wheel for easy movement, and supports up to 120 pounds. Pneumatic levers on both sides of the tabletop make it easy to adjust the height up to 40.75 inches.

Insignia Electric Standing Desk: $344 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $45 on this Insignia Electric Standing Desk. Powered controls make it easy to raise the desk to to adjust the hright from 28.7 inched to 48.4 inches. The desk features a sturdy construction made of a steel frame with tabletop supports up to 110 pounds.

Totnz Electric Standing Desk: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Totnz Electic Standing Desk for your home office. It's height adjustable from 28.3 inches to 47.2 inches and has a quiet and powerful electric motor to raise the desk smooth. Made of high quality wood, it supports up to 176 pounds and has an additional scratch-resistant, easy to clean tabletop.

ApexDesk Elite Standing Desk: $649 $519 @ Amazon

Save $107 on ApexDesk's top-of-the-line Elite Series standing desk. Height adjustable from 30" to 49", it supports up to 235 pounds and is easy to assemble. With the simple push of a button, you can get from a sitting to a standing position within seconds.

Office chairs

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair: $249 $169 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair. With its high back, adjustable umbar support, headrest, and seat cushion, it's comfortable and customizable.

Flexispot Sit2Go Fitness Chair: $467 $367 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Flexispot Sit2Go Fitness Chair via Amazon's on-page coupon. This 2-in-1 fitness bike and office chair is the ideal solution for a more active workday. We tested this Fitness Chair for ourselves and rate it 4 out of 5-stars. It has a comfortable cushion seat, supportive mesh backrest, customizable adjustments, and stable caster wheels. While you peddle on the bike, you can track distance, calories burned, time, and heart rate on the LCD.

FDW Home Office Chair: $119 $53 @ Amazon

Save 56% on this Home Office Chair with lumbar support by FDW. It features an ergnomic backrest, rocking mode, adjustable seat height from 17.5-20.5 inches, rolling casters and maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Better Homes & Gardens Executive Chair: $179 $99 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the Better Homes & Gardens Executive Office Chair with lumbar support and work in comfort and style at home. It has luxurious bonded leather on all seating surface with matching vinyl on the back and sides. The chair's lockout lever, pneumatic gas lift and tilt tension adjustment ensure ideal seating comfort. With a heavy-duty base and dual-wheek casters, it upports up to 250 pounds.

Serta Big & Tall Executive Chair: $397 $292 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the Serta Big & Tall Executive Chair. It has lumbar support and strateically placed height and tilt tension side control panels. Made of bonded leather with wood accents, and pillowy cushions, this chair is luxurious and comfortable.

Fitness tracker deals

Google Pixel Watch: $399 $319 @ Best Buy

Save up to $30 on the Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking. Amazon mirrors this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Fitbit Sense 2: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Saver $70 on the FitBit Sense 2. The FitBit Sense 2 is a popular smartwatch that features tools that help you manage stress and sleep. It can also monitor your heart rate. Other perks include mindfulness content, atrial fibrillation assessment, menstrual health tracking, workout intensity maps, and more.

Fitbit Versa 4: $229 $179 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 4. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.7 out of 5-star customer rating at Walmart, rest assured your health is in good hands.

Headphone deals

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119 $79 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds at Amazon. They offer a comfortable and secure fit, customizable sound, IP57 water/sweat resistance, and active noise cancelling. Battery life is rated up to 7 hours between full charges with a total of up to 28 hours with its charging case.

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro in this epic come back deal. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon. Not only are these earbuds IPX4 durable, they boast an estimated 9 hours of battery life and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices.

Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $129 @ Walmart

Save $50 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bringing big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge. Best Buy has them for the same price.