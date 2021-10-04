Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair (FC211W) review

It’s an expensive home office accessory, no doubt, but the Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair might be the perfect solution for a more active workday, alleviating back pain and keeping your spine in line.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair specs Price: $400

Bike Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

Seat Depth: 14 to 15.5 inches

Seat Height Range: 23 to 32 inches

Bike Size: 46.3 x 33.6 x 20.3 inches

Weight: 76 pounds

This ain’t your granddaddy’s BarcaLounger — the futuristic Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair (FC211W) was built to keep your limbs more active at home, no matter where the workday takes you. This stationary recumbent bike-chair combo is marketed as “the perfect alternative to your office chair,” letting you pedal away while plowing through emails, Zoom chats, and otherwise boring admin chores. It’s an anti-lounger that’ll get your blood pumping.

Flexispot offers a variety of other ergonomic office chairs, but this fitness-forward brand goes the extra mile with two different bike-based offerings: as a complementary option to the lumbar-friendly Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair, its Under Desk Bike V9U is essentially an upright version of the same design — sans back support — and both are meant to slide under your desk. (Or not. These desk bikes can be used for leisure time, too.) The Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair, however, includes a breathable mesh backrest, which is more comfortable for longer sitting sessions.

I tried the Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair for a few weeks to see how it fared amid my eclectic, always-on-the-move lifestyle; I hate sitting down for long stretches of time. But if I must, the Sit2Go lets me keep my legs limber without sacrificing daytime productivity.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair pricing and availability

Let’s get this out of the way: the road to superior spinal health is paved in gold — your gold, specifically. Priced at $400 on Flexispot’s website, the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is $100 more expensive than its top office chair offering: the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair (OC10B) , which has a more traditional design, complete with 4D armrests. The Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair comes in only one color (white), with a black backrest, seat, and pedals.

As of this writing, the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is on sale for $280 through Flexispot’s website.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair setup

Setting up the Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair is a piece of cake, and it only took me about 15 minutes from start to finish. The two back wheels unfold and click into place, then it’s just a matter of attaching the pedals, seat cushion, and backrest with the included hardware. (Note: you can adjust the seat depth between 14 and 15.5 inches, depending on how you tighten the bolts underneath; you can tweak this adjustment later if you like.)

All that’s left is popping in a couple of AA batteries to the LCD display, and you’re ready to rumble.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair design and special features

This sleek machine is basically a stationary recumbent bike equipped with built-to-last caster wheels. Don’t worry, those wheels lock into place as soon as you sit down, lest your afternoon turn into a caffeine-fueled SNL sketch. The plastic pedals are designed to be comfortable on your soles, too, even when you’re barefoot; the textured surfaces keep your tootsies from slipping.

There’s a small lever on the left to adjust the seat between 23 to 32 inches from the ground. This accounts not only for different leg lengths but different workspace heights as well. If you have the right table or desk for proper knee clearance, you can push the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair right underneath it, letting you stretch out and move those legs while you work. If your desk has a crossbar, however (like the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk ), you might want to think twice about using this bike-chair as your primary rump-rester. That bar prevents you from pushing the front wheels all the way under the desk, eliminating any forearm support. (This is not an issue with the EN1 Standing Desk , which features a wider workspace and no crossbar.)

While some premium office chairs come with plush seating and high-end leather covers, Flexispot is all about ergonomic simplicity with its breathable mesh backrest and contoured cushion. The whole apparatus really does look like it belongs in a gym, and it’s hardly an eyesore in my living room. There’s also a surprisingly solid amount of lumbar support, and that mesh material contours to your spine as you lean back into it.

If you’re interested in losing weight (or just keeping track of workout data), the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair has a built-in LCD display that toggles between exercise time, speed, distance, calories burned, total distance, and current RPM as you pedal. There are eight resistance levels to choose from, adjustable by the center dial.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair comfort

But enough about looks. Is the Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair comfortable enough to replace your old office chair? That depends. In contrast to the company’s Deskcise V9 desk-bike combo, which had a fairly narrow seat, the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair’s molded cushion is comfortably wide (16.3 inches), and way better at supporting my boney butt. And while the V9 has no backrest at all, the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair has one similar to the recently reviewed Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair (OC10B) ; in fact, in a direct comparison, I prefer the desk bike when it comes to lumbar support. (The mesh material hugged my back very well.)

That being said, armrests are noticeably absent here. This means that, unlike with a traditional office chair, you have to sit much closer to your desk if you want any arm support of any kind. Should you have a shallow workspace for your computer setup (25 inches or less), this might position your face too close to the monitor. The end result? Swapping back pain for eye strain. Take some measurements of your workspace before you buy, because that extra elbow room does take up some unanticipated real estate as you work.

You don’t just have to use this desk bike at your desk, though — that’s what the wheels are for! It was a pleasure perching by the window on the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair for my nighttime reading, stretching out my legs occasionally as I breezed through my Kindle library.

Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair warranty

None of the Flexispot products I’ve reviewed thus far have required maintenance or help from customer service, but nevertheless, Flexispot covers the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair with a one-year warranty. (You can return the chair within 30 days risk-free without incurring any shipping or restocking fees.)

Reasons to get a desk bike (or standing desk)

The underlying principle is pretty simple: sedentary activities — like watching TV, web browsing, or checking emails — become instantly active when you toss an exercise bike into the mix. Plus, most of us are inevitably tethered to our tech these days. From a holistic standpoint, an uncomfortable office space can become a ticking time bomb for potential injury — both short- and long-term. If you spend any length of time in front of a computer with poor posture, your back, hips, knees, neck, and core will eventually pay the price; it’s also easier to gain weight if you’re not moving around much.

According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) , lower back pain becomes more common after the age of 45, and across the board, sedentary lifestyles have become practically synonymous with a menagerie of unpleasant health problems. (Such as diabetes, depression, anxiety, obesity, and osteoporosis, to name a few.) Plus, according to research compiled at StartStanding.org , the average back pain sufferer spends about $2,000 every year on medical costs and treatment, which makes $400 a bit more palatable in comparison.

The American Chiropractic Association says back pain is the #1 cause of disability worldwide; half of all working Americans admit to back pain symptoms. (Surprise, surprise.) And according to TheGoodBody.com , 54% of Americans who experience lower back pain spend most of their office hours sitting down. At the end of the day, standing-centric habits are unequivocally healthier than hours of cramped, unhealthy posture.

Bottom line

Holistic health starts from the ground up, and the Flexispot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair lives up to its name as a rock-solid home office companion that can keep sedentary lifestyle habits in check. At $400, it’s just as expensive as other premium gym equipment you might find at your local spa — and just as sleek — but if that investment keeps you away from the chiropractor, I’d say it’s worth the extra coin. And while the lack of armrests might be a bummer, this purchase may take you one step closer to a healthier home office.