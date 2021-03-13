Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk review (EG8B)

The Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) represents an elegant upgrade from previous models, thanks to its gorgeous glass tabletop, brilliant power ports, and a built-in stabilization bar. (The anti-collision function is a useful bonus.)

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) SPECS Price: $499

Weight Capacity: 110 pounds

Height Range: 28.3 to 47.6 inches

Height Presets: 4

Desktop Size: 48.0 x 24.0 x 1.7 inch

Ports: 3x Type-A USB, 1x Type-C USB

Home office accessories are getting pretty darn popular of late, and the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) stands out in the crowd thanks to a bevy of useful features. As an absolute upgrade to the company’s early models (such as the EN1B or R4830B), the EG8B makes a compelling case for itself, especially when it comes to those baked-in power ports. In fact, the EGB8 is feet-down the best Flexispot desk I’ve reviewed to date, and it’s the perfect ergonomic accouterment for any home office.

While the EG8B may cost a pretty penny, the best standing desks come in all shapes, sizes, and price points. (Standing desks — and/or standing desk converters — are also ideal for the ultimate home office setup .) Read on to see how the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) earned our coveted Editor’s Choice award.

Note: If you’re interested in other Flexispot offerings, check out our full reviews of the EN1 Standing Desk and Deskcise V9 .

Standing vs. sitting

As a 175-pound, 6-foot-3-inch 30-something with two ACL replacements in one knee, sitting for long periods of time is a general challenge; I’m always more comfortable on my feet. Plus, as a professional writer, standing and sit-stand desks are far healthier for my lanky frame. Now that I’ve had a taste of the “sit-stand-move” lifestyle, I’ll never go back.

I tested out the Flexispot EG8B for one full month as my primary home office workstation (writing, internet research, etc.), comparing it side-by-side with the Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk (EN1) .

Note: If you’ll be standing at your desk for longer bouts, your spine will start to suffer eventually (not to mention your feet). Flexispot does sell anti-fatigue mats , but you can forgo such padding with a well-placed rug and the proper footwear. For my part, I often use athletic flip-flops (meant for post-workout activity) at my desk while standing, and a flat-side-up bosu ball for my footrest while sitting.

Flexispot standing desk models

In addition to the premium Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) that I tested, the company offers a wide variety of other “sit-stand-move solutions.”

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Standing Desk Converters - These tabletop frames let you convert your existing desk into a sit-stand desk — minimal assembly required.

- These tabletop frames let you convert your existing desk into a sit-stand desk — minimal assembly required. Height Adjustable Desks - These portable workstations are big enough to replace your old desk, and they come in myriad shapes and sizes. (Electric and manual height-adjustment options available. The EG8B falls into this category.)

- These portable workstations are big enough to replace your old desk, and they come in myriad shapes and sizes. (Electric and manual height-adjustment options available. The EG8B falls into this category.) Standalone frames - These expandable frames can be attached to virtually any surface you please, and are a godsend for any DIY workshop. They come in various sizes and weight capacities.

- These expandable frames can be attached to virtually any surface you please, and are a godsend for any DIY workshop. They come in various sizes and weight capacities. Desk Bikes - Flexispot has your holistic health top of mind, which is why they sell an exercise bike that doubles as a standing desk. It’s an innovative cross between fitness and function. (Check out my full Flexispot Deskcise Pro V9 review.)

- Flexispot has your holistic health top of mind, which is why they sell an exercise bike that doubles as a standing desk. It’s an innovative cross between fitness and function. (Check out my review.) Accessories - From dual-monitor mounts to keyboard holders, privacy panels, and other fitness-related accessories, there are lots of ways to customize your sit-stand-move workspace.

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk pricing and availability

The Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B) retails for $499, but as of this writing, it’s on sale via Flexispot’s website for $429. (It’s also on backorder until April 5th.)

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk set up

When I reviewed the EN1 last year, it was the first standing desk I’d ever assembled, and the whole (tedious) process took about an hour. If I weren’t already acclimated to building stuff in my living room with basic hand tools, it could have taken much, much longer.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The EG8B, on the other hand, was much easier to set up. In fact, you can see on the very first page of the installation guide (pictured below, on the right) how much pre-shipping legwork Flexispot did on the assembly side of things in comparison to the EN1 (pictured on the left). Setup is just a matter of attaching the tabletop to the lifting columns, installing the desk feet, and hooking up the motor. Snip-snap.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk design and ease of use

First things first: this is a goshdarn beautiful desk. Available in elegant black or white options, the tempered glass tabletop denotes the premium price tag. I accidentally dropped a few metal tools on the desk after setup, and was afraid that I’d already smashed the top of my new tech toy.

As of this writing, however, I’ve yet to scratch or break the tabletop. I’m not getting cocky, though. My Flexispot rep expressed some minor shipping concerns with the glass, so I’m pretty sure it’s not indestructible. I’ll be sure to update this review once I’ve dropped something stupid enough to break the glass, but it won’t be on purpose. I’ve already put a yoga mat on top for the next time I’m babysitting my inner child.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Once set up, the EG8B worked like a charm. The touch-sensitive controls take a little getting used to, but the motorized mechanisms are surprisingly quiet — even more so than the EN1. After a full month of intermittent use, I had no issues whatsoever with any moving parts.

Note: According to Flexispot’s website , you can use the EG8B’s glass surface for “impromptu mini shuffleboard games.” I don’t have a mini-shuffleboard set handy, but I’ll go ahead and take their word for it. Heck, I suppose you could use the whole table as a giant dry erase board, too.

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk special features

But why is the EG8B so expensive? Well, that has to do with the extra bells and whistles under the hood:

Built-in drawer - Let’s start simple. Not every Flexispot desk has an embedded drawer, but this one does. It’s a discreet place to store a few folders and important documents, and a welcome addition to any office desk. The sliding mechanism is buttery smooth, and when it’s closed, you’d never even know there’s a drawer there at all.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Power ports (and height presets) - For me, this is the big selling point. The EG8B has 2 USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port built right into the keypad area, which has four customized height presets. (There’s also a useful lock button to disable accidental height adjustments.) Flexispot says each port supports full 18-watt charging, with a 54-watt charging capacity overall. You can never have too many ports , I say.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Stabilization bar - This built-in bar is a fantastic addition, and it makes a huge difference in overall stability — especially if you need to move the table around every so often. Such stabilization is noticeably absent in cheaper models like the EN1.

- This built-in bar is a fantastic addition, and it makes a huge difference in overall stability — especially if you need to move the table around every so often. Such stabilization is noticeably absent in cheaper models like the EN1. Anti-collision function - In my opinion, the anti-collision sensor is easily the coolest feature. (Which is, uh, not exactly something I thought I’d ever say about my office furniture, to be perfectly honest.) During previous testing, I definitely misjudged some of the furniture I stored under the EN1, and nearly ruined a plastic fan that got in the way of those unforgiving lifting columns. (I definitely spilled more than one cup of coffee, too. If you use a preset to lower the desk, the tabletop begins to tip precariously when it hits an obstruction.)

The EG8B’s anti-collision function works flawlessly. To test this feature, I adjusted one preset button to the maximum table height, and another button to the lowest height. Then I placed a Swiss exercise ball under the table before lowering the EG8B down via preset. Here were my results:

As you can see in the video, the anti-collision sensor stops the desktop from (overly) crushing the ball before it stops moving the desktop entirely; you won’t find this safety feature on every standing desk model. Anti-collision might not seem like a big deal at first glance, but you might change your mind after runaway hydraulics ruin your misplaced file cabinet.

Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk warranty

Flexispot includes a five-year warranty for the frame and motor, and a two-year warranty for the controller, switch, electronics, and “other mechanisms.” (The glass surface itself is not covered, so keep it out of your carpentry shop.)

Are standing desks worth the upgrade?

In the time of COVID (and beyond), paying attention to your home office environment is pivotal (not unlike a good gaming chair ), and your primary workstation should be appropriately comfortable. The more screen time you consume every day, the more important this environment becomes — especially if you work from home. Long-story-long: the more time you spend hunched over a laptop keyboard with poor posture, the worse it is for your neck, spine, hips, and knees. From a holistic standpoint, an uncomfortable workstation can become a ticking time bomb for potential injury.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

According to Healthline.com , standing desks can also help curb unwanted weight gain, lower blood sugar levels, reduce back pain, and improve your (presumably persnickety) mood, among other positive benefits. Granted, standing in place for extended periods can be just as detrimental to your spine as too much sitting, so it’s important to find the proper mobility balance throughout any given workday.

Flexispot maintains a casual health blog to complement their inventory, and they’ve got a lot to say about lower back pain . Poor posture can be an exacerbating factor , to be sure, which is why sit-stand ergonomics are worthy of your consideration when planning any home office setup.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a standing desk that’s a step or three above the rest, consider the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B). The tempered glass tabletop might not be as durable as Flexispot’s chipboard offerings, but the executive-chic look is tough to beat. Add in those handy-dandy power ports, a nifty drawer, anti-collision, and that stabilizer bar, and you’ve got yourself a standing desk that’s as beautiful as it is functional. It’s expensive enough to be considered an investment, but if holistic home office health is a heightening priority for you, you just can’t go wrong with the Flexispot Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk (EG8B).