Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals

Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more.

One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649 (opens in new tab). Normally $949, this laptop is now $300 below retail. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this 12th gen Intel-powered notebook. It's also one of the best Samsung deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

The Galaxy Book 2 360 features a versatile 2-in-1 design and S Pen compatibility for drawing, doodling and taking notes. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch sAMOLED display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. This is the ideal configuration for multi-tasking, streaming videos, light gaming and other day-to-day duties.

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. These attributes and its stunning AMOLED display earned it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. It's the Editor's Choice convertible laptop.

Our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU performed well in real-world and Geekbench performance tests. We expect on par performance from the laptop in this deal given its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU configuration.

If you're looking for a powerful 2-in-1 Windows laptop, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book 2 360.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of October savings at Best Buy.

Today's best deals

Best Buy October savings — Top deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360: $949 $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it can be used in laptop or tablet mode. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) sAMOLED touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours. Samsung (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $999 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $300 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best 13-inch laptops for the money. It packs a 13.3-inch AMOLED 1080p display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Pro: up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy knocks up to $400 off the M1 MacBook Pro — prices start at $999 for the base model. Although it's been replaced by the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro, the previous-gen M1 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 14: $429 $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the HP Laptop 14 and stay connected, entertained and productive. The laptop has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. For storing important files, there's a 128GB SSD on board — expandable via SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, it's a great budget laptop for day-to-day web browsing and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook 14: $719 $400 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $319 on the the Asus ZenBook 14 (Q408UG-211.BL). The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 4. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (Preorder): $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 starting from $599 at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (Pre-order): $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting at $899 from Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. Preorders ship to arrive by October 13.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 4TB External Drive: $149 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more.