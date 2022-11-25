11 Best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100

Black Friday deals at Amazon are upon us with generous discounts through Cyber Monday. Now is a great time to save on a new gadget like tablet, streaming device, earbuds or gaming headset. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of Black Friday deals under $100 at Amazon.

One standout deal we love is the Samsung S33A Series 24-inch Monitor for just $99 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $169, so that's $70 in savings and sets a new all-time low price for this 1080p display. In fact, it's one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we could find. Samsung (opens in new tab) has it for the same price. This 1080p monitor has a wide viewing angle and 3000:1 contrast ratio which affords you a clear, vivid display the whole way around.

Looking for a cheap Black Friday tablet deal? Now is the best time of year to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $99 (opens in new tab) ($60 off) at Amazon. This lightweight tablet packs a 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touch screen, MediaTek 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Now just under $100, the Galaxy Tab A7 is cheaper than ever before and a solid value for the price.

See the rest of our top 11 Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 below.

Browse: Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Fire TV Stick 4K during Amazon's Black Friday sale. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant. Target (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) 2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with this Amazon Black Friday deal. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Samsung (opens in new tab)has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) 3. Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) 4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro with this Amazon Black Friday deal. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab). They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.

(opens in new tab) 5. Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: $119 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off for Black Friday, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). I

(opens in new tab) 6. Amazon Halo View: $79 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 on the Amazon Halo View firness tracker. Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure and improve your movement health over time.

(opens in new tab) 7. Fitbit Versa 2: $199 $98 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Fitbit Versa 2 which drops it to its lowest price ever. This wearable does an excellent job of closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) 8. Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With Amazon slashing $50 off the Fitbit Charge 5 right now. There's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heart rate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind. Target (opens in new tab)has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) 9. Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: $169 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've found takes 53% off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 10. Razer Kraken Kitty Headset: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is taking $40 off the wildly popular Razer Kraken Kitty Edition RGB USB gaming headset. It features active noise-cancellation, THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound, and highly customizable Razer Chroma lighting.