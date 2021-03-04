Sack off AirPods Max! Get over £100 off Beats Studio 3 headphones

Upmarket headphones are a bit of a minefield, especially when discounts are involved. You want that ideal balance of sultry sound quality that makes an audiophile hot under the collar, while being seriously affordable.

Lucky for you, we’ve found something that comfortably strikes that balance. For a limited time, you can snag Beats Studio 3 noise cancelling over-ear headphones for just £164.99 .

Beats Studio 3: was £299 now £164.99 @ Zavvi

Looking for a decent pair of noise cancelling headphones for that WFH productivity playlist? Say hello to the Beats Studio 3 - packing Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing, and up to 22 hours of playback on one charge. The soft over ear cushions comfortably seal your ears in to experience the deep soundstage.View Deal

While we haven’t tested these headphones ourselves, you can check out the Beats Studio 3 review from our friends over at Techradar, to see just how good these are.

A solid build quality is outfitted with plus cushioning for comfortable all-day wearability, along with powerful drivers that deliver a thorough sound that pushes highs and lows hard.

Plus, as is essential in a pair of cans like these, the adaptive noise-cancellation is great here for shutting out the background noise and immersing you in sound.

Don’t miss out. This discount applies across all the colour options bar two!