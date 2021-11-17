Beats Black Friday deals 2021: Top early discounts

Black Friday 2021 is almost here and we're tracking the best Beats Black Friday deals online. Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones on Black Friday.

So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place. We're sharing the best Black Friday deals on Beats headphones below — from the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds to the over-ear Beats Studio 3 headphones.

We're also including markdowns on the now discontinued Beats Solo Pro and Beats EP.

With so many Black Friday headphone deals available this week, it's not too early to save. If fact, we're already seeing generous discounts on Beats-branded wearables.

Currently, Amazon offers the Powerbeats Pro for $149. Usually, they fetch $249, so you're saving $100. This is the Powerbeats Pro's lowest price yet and one the best Beats Black Friday deals out there.

Runners and gym rats will benefit from the Powerbeats Pro's wrap-around-the-ear secure fit and water-and-sweat resistance. Just like the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant, painless connectivity to your phone.

If you're looking for the best sports headphones, the Powerbeats Pro are a wise choice.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Here are the best Beats Black Friday deals we're seeing right now:

Best Beats Black Friday deals 2021

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This Black Friday headphone deal takes $100 off, Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are at their lowest price of the year. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.

Beats Studio Buds Wireless: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart Beats Studio Buds Wireless: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart

Now $20 off, Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to eight hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Fit Pro Wireless: $199 @ Amazon Beats Fit Pro Wireless: $199 @ Amazon

We expect the new Beats Fit Pro to get its first discount for Black Friday. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $149 @ Walmart Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $149 @ Walmart

Now $160 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones are down to a stellar price. They feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon Beats Studio 3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best Beats Black Friday deals knocks $150 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.