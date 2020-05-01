Asus ZenBook Pro Duo now $860 off in spring clearance sale

Newegg is running a spring clearance sale that takes up to 50% off select laptops and peripherals.
As part of the sale, you can get the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo for $2,799. Traditionally priced at $3,659, that's $861 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.
It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (Core i7/2TB) 4K Laptop: was $3,659 now $2,799 @ Newegg
The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo features two beautiful 4K touch displays, a speedy SSD, and delivers great overall and gaming performance. For a limited time, it's $860 off at Newegg. This deal ends May 5.View Deal
The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is one of the best 4K laptops you can get -- and the only with dual 4K panels.
This ZenBook Pro Duo on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics.
In our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review, we liked its two beautiful 4K touch displays and easy-to-use dual-screen functionality.
In terms of displays, the ZenBook Duo Pro's marrying of OLED and 4K is a match made in visual heaven. In real-world testing, we were impressed by the lavish hues and sharp details of the laptop's 15.6-inch touch panel.
The 14-inch ScreenPad is a visually stunning element that, when paired with the 4K OLED display above, makes for a captivating scene.
At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches, the Pro Duo is significantly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches) and the Apple MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches).
The ZenBook Pro Duo packs a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0, two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, and an audio jack.
The ZenBook Pro Duo is a solid choice if you want a dual-screen laptop that takes multitasking to new heights. Newegg's spring clearance sale ends on May 5.
