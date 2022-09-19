Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro just got a massive price cut and we know why. If recent Apple launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is imminent. Naturally, its predecessor sees a steep discount as retailers purge their inventory.

Amazon now offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899 (opens in new tab) — the lowest price ever for this pro grade tablet. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 off. Hands down, this is the best end of summer iPad deal we've seen.

Now $200 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. It supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most powerful big screen tablet money can buy. It's super portable, fast, and lasts up to 11 hours on a full charge. The iPad Pro in this deal packs a 12-inch Retina XDR Display, M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro review, we found its bright and vivid display and slim, durable chassis impressive. In tests, its ridiculously fast M1 processor was astonishing. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same aluminum, thin-bezel design as its predecessor. At 1.5 pounds and 0.25-inches thin, it's lightweight enough for everyday carry. Its portability is on par with the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (1.3 pounds, 0.22 inches) and12.3-inch Microsoft Surface 7 Plus (1.8 pounds, 0.3 inches).

And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop.

iPad Pro deals this generous are only as good as stock permits, so don't hestitate too long.