Apple Shopping Event: Save big on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more

April is here and Apple deals and discounts are in full swing. This week, B&H Photo Video is holding a sitewide Apple Shopping Event with huge discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the MacBook Air (2019) for $899. Normally, this Apple laptop retails for $1,099, so that's $200 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook configuration.

This is one of the best MacBook deals of the season.

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $899 @ B&H

Although it's been replaced by the 2020 MacBook Air, the 2019 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy. The base model packs a 13-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The previous-gen base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio.

Itching to get your paws on Apple's latest entry-level 10th Gen Core CPU laptop instead? For a limited time, you can get the new 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) for $949 ($50 off). It's a modest discount, but it's better than paying full price.

The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

We reviewed the new MacBook Air and praised its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, super-comfortable Magic Keyboard. It combines just about everything an Apple loyalist could want in a MacBook into the beautiful, svelte chassis the brand is renowned for.

If you need a more powerful laptop and don't want to wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro, B&H also offers the MacBook Pro (2019) with a 256GB SSD for $1,349 ($150 off). Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis.

As with all MacBook deals, these are only good while supplies last. We recommend that you take advantage of these Apple discounts while you still can.

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ B&H

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $50 on this latest Apple laptop.

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 16" 2019: was $2,399 now $2,249 @ B&H

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020: was $899 now $849 @ B&H Photo

If you've been wanting to get your hands on Apple's new iPad Pro, B&H is taking $50 off. It packs a 11"Liquid Retina (2732 x 1668) multi-touch display, Apple's new A12Z CPU and 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ B&H

If you want a large screen tablet, the latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also on sale. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina (2732 x 2048) multi-touch display, Apple's new A12Z CPU and 256GB of storage.

AirPods 2 with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ B&H

You can get the 2nd-gen AirPods with a standard charging case for $139 at B&H. These earbuds buds are comfortable, deliver good sound, and have twice the talk time of the 1st-Gen AirPods.