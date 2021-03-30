Apple could kill 13-inch MacBook Pro models to make way for something bigger

Despite the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor scoring top marks in terms of power and performance, we may not see another iteration of the device if recent rumours are anything to go by.



Recent reports indicate Apple may discontinue its MacBook Pro 13-inch and replace the laptop with its rumoured 14-inch MacBook Pro model expected to come out in 2021.

Out with the 13, in with the 14

According to MacRumors, Apple's 14-inch model is set to replace the current 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, but expect the laptop to have similar dimensions. The size upgrade will increase the MacBook Pro's display size and reducing the top and side bezels so as to not significantly increase the laptop's footprint.



That said, the 14-inch MacBook is also expected to be getting a visual overhaul. As reports have pointed out, when Apple replaced the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the physical sizing went from 13.75 x 9.48 inches to 14.09 x 9.68 inches. So, we may expect an ever-so-slightly bigger MacBook Pro



Either way, the new sizing is likely to be making room for the brand-new mini-LED backlit displays Apple is rumoured to be using for future Apple devices, including the iPad Pro 2021.



For fans of the 13-inch MacBook Pro models, there's still hope. A report also speculates that Apple will only discontinue its high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro models — keeping it as an entry-level model instead. Last year, the model went through a host of improvements (as you can see in our MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) review), so it would be a shame to ditch the improvements Apple worked on only a year later.



It seems 14-inch laptops are taking over the industry seeing as slimmer display bezels are trending. It makes sense for Apple to jump on that bandwagon, and even if the tech giant ditches its 13-inch MacBook Pro models, who is to say it can't bring them back further down the line?