New 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 to flaunt Mini-LED display, slim bezels

Apple appears to be looking to the second half of 2021 to announce an upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro with a Mini-LED backlit display. As reported by DigiTimes, Radiant Opto Electronics will be Apple's exclusive supplier of the new Mini-LED displays.

The same report claims Quanta Computer will be tasked with the final assembly of the notebooks, including the MacBook Pro 16-inch, which is also rumored to be shipping with the Mini-LED panel.

The report falls in line with previous leaks claiming Apple would ship the new lineup of MacBooks in the second half of 2021 with the brighter Mini-LED displays. We've also heard that it may also bring back an SD card reader on the upcoming Pro models.

It appears that the new 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace the 13-inch version in the same way the MacBook Pro 16-inch replaced the 15-inch in 2019. Along with these major design changes, the new laptops will be sporting Apple's new ARM-based CPUs.

The last and possibly most exciting rumor included in the report is that Apple will be putting more ports on the upcoming MacBooks. Since 2016, Apple users have had to make do with an audio jack and two Thunderbolt ports, but reports coming out of the supply chain suggest we will be seeing Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI port, USB-Type A port, and the aforementioned SD card reader.

Dare we say goodbye to all those docks we bought? I wouldn't just yet, as everything is just a rumor until we see the final product.