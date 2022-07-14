Best Amazon Prime Day Anker deals 2022: Portable chargers, docks and cables

Anker portable chargers provide reliable fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and more. Day 2 of Prime Day continues with epic savings on Anker (opens in new tab) chargers, docks, and cables.

As part of the sale, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger (opens in new tab) is down to $45. Usually, it retails for $70 so that's $25 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this high-capacity power bank.

(opens in new tab) Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 USB-C Portable Charger: was $70 now $45 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $25 off, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is at its lowest price ever. This high-capacity 20,000mAh USB-C portable charger lets you recharge your devices from anywhere. It provides fast charging for laptops, tablets, phones and just about any other mobile gadget.

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 is one of the best portable chargers to buy. It features a capacity of 20,000mAh and USB-C input and output support.

Sporting a travel-friendly design, this lightweight power bank lets you charge just any mobile device from anywhere. Anker's MultiProtect safety system includes high-voltage protection, current regulation, and temperature control. For added peace of mind, Anker portable chargers are backed by a worry-free 18-month warranty.

As an alternative, Amazon also has the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 (opens in new tab) Portable Charger on sale for just $19.99 ($10 off). One of the slimmest portable chargers around, it has a cell capacity of 10,000mAh and delivers 18W of fast-charging power.

If you're looking for fast and convenient charging from anywhere, an Anker portable charger is worth considering.

Prime Day ends at midnight PT. Visit our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for big savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

More Anker Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Anker Powerline III USB-C Fast Charging Cord: was $18 now $13 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 on the Anker Powerline III Fast Charging Cable with Power Delivery. This USB-C to USB-C cord fast-charges your MacBook, Chromebook, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy phone and more.