This 3-in-1 wireless charger tops up all your Apple devices and weighs just 7 ounces

While I'm not perpetually living out of a suitcase, I travel a fair amount for work, and charging all of my devices without bringing along an inextricable mess of cables is a serious challenge. For that reason, multi-device chargers always catch my attention.

That was the case with the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station, which was just announced at IFA 2024. It can top up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a compact form factor that weighs less than seven ounces. This was enough to earn our Laptop Laurel for the best phone accessory of IFA 2024.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Charging the three devices alone wouldn't have been enough; it delivers the fastest charging possible to your devices with some flexibility in the watch and phone stand components.

The Qi2-certified MagSafe iPhone charger can charge your iPhone at 15W and lifts a full 90 degrees, allowing you to conveniently use your phone as an alarm clock or just to watch content hands-free while it charges.

The Apple Watch portion of the charger can also top up an Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch to 47% in just 30 minutes with full MFW certification.

Then, with the iPhone stand extended, the AirPods charging pad is exposed, allowing you to top up all three devices simultaneously.

A perfectly packable size. (Image credit: Anker)

Once everything is folded down and tucked in, the charger is about the size of a deck of cards and packs away easily. You plug it in with an included 40W USB-C charger and 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable.

The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is a perfect example of a straightforward device that is well-executed. This tiny charger will let me power and organize all of my devices without taking up almost any room in my bag, that's a win on all fronts.

