Amazon's second Prime Day sale set for October — here's what to expect

Amazon's second Prime Day sale is happening in October with exclusive deals for Prime members. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 annually and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As announced Tuesday, the ambitiously named, "Prime Big Deals Days" sale is set for October. The name alone hints at epic sitewide savings Prime Day-like savings to kick off the holiday shopping season.

While the actual date of Amazon October Prime Day sale is unknown at this time, last year's October sale ran from Oct. 12-13. If we had to guess, we'd say this year's second Prime Day is likely to take place in the second week of October.

During last year's Prime Day October event, the "Prime Early Access Sale", we saw tons of great deals on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, wearables, and more. This year, expect to see more of the same.

Just like Amazon's summer Prime Day event, the upcoming "Prime Big Deal Days" sale is bound to offer the lowest prices of the year on today's most coveted tech. We expect Amazon's best-selling hardware to be in the spotlight. So if you're looking to add some Alexa-enabled devices to your home or want to pick up some holiday gifts early, don't want to miss Amazon's October Prime Day event.

Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" is scheduled to take place in 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.