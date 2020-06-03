Amazon summer sale slated for June 22 ahead of Prime Day 2020

Amazon is holding a summer sale on June 22, CNBC reports. The billion-dollar retail mammoth notified its third-party sellers about an invite-only fashion sale.

Amazon aims to boost its sales with this spontaneous shopping event. The sale will purportedly run for 7 to 10 days and offer discounts of 30% or more.

"The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands,” a spokesperson told CNBC. “We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

Although it's unclear which brands will partake in the sale, Amazon usually offers deep discounts on Levi's clothing. Last year, Amazon partnered with Levi's on an exclusive limited collection. Amazon took up to 60% off Levi's jeans during Prime Day 2019.

Prime Day 2020 will be held in September this year as Amazon works hard to get its warehouse operation back to normal. The rush of orders Amazon received at the start of the coronavirus pandemic had a major impact on the company's logistics.

For the past few months, Amazon customers have experienced delivery delays and out-of-stock items.

Since June 22 is just a stone's throw away, we expect Amazon to officially announce its reported summer sale in the coming weeks.