Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Deals start October 11

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is now official. As Amazon announced Monday, Prime Early Access is a 48-hour event that runs from October 11-12.

One of the best perks of being a Prime member is getting first dibs on the best deals. Prime Early Access lets Prime members shop Amazon's best deals before everyone else.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” vice president of Amazon Prime, Jamil Ghani said in a news release.

Prime Video is one of the many perks of Amazon Prime. It affords members access to a broad library of movies, series, and sports. From September 30 through October 7, Prime members can rent or buy select new and popular titles and save up to 50% off.

Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) now to take advantage of today's best Prime Early Access deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.

Amazon's Prime Early Access starts October at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. See today's best Early Access deals below.

See: Today's Prime Early Access deals

Amazon Prime members get early access to select Prime day deals.

(opens in new tab) Spiegen iPhone 14 Pro Cases: from $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save an extra 5% on iPhone 14 Pro Cases from Spigen. Choose from a range of styles and colors incluidng Speigen Ultra Hybrid, Mag Armor, Liquid Armor, Tough Armor, Liquid Crystal, Thin Fit, Silcone Fit, and Quartz Hybrid. Prices start from $15.

(opens in new tab) Anker Surge Protector: $29 21 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 on the Anker Surge Protector. It has a 6 foot extension cord, 8 outlets and 2 x USB ports with flat plug. With PowerIQ and 1200-joule surge protection to keep your connected devices safe. It's great for for charging iPhones, Galaxy phones and general home and office use.

(opens in new tab) Hmtech Raspberry Pi Screen: $109 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Hmtech Raspberry Pi Screen. This 10.1 monitor features a 1024x 600-pixel panel and 178 degree viewing angles. Chooces from three different diplay modes for laptops including duplicate mode, extend mode and second screen mode. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a portable monitor solution for Raspberry Pi 4/3/2/1/3B+/BB,Banana Pi. It works with Windows PC, TVs, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.