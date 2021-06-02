Amazon Prime Day 2021 will run on June 21 and June 22. Starting today, Prime members can start shopping for early exclusive Prime Day headphone deals on JBL branded wearables.

Big box retailers Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are known to offer competing deals that run alongside Prime Day deals. Within the coming weeks, expect to see considerable markdowns on audio wearables from Apple, AKG, Audio-Technica, Bang and Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony.

Last year, Prime Day had some fantastic deals on today's best headphones and Prime Day 2021 will bring more of the same. Bargain shoppers will want to take advantage of Prime Day headphone deals to reap big savings on premium brands.

We'll be rounding up the best Prime Day 2021 headphone deals right here. In the meantime, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime 2021 Day hub for the latest updates on Amazon's big sale.

What are the best Prime Day headphone deals?

The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals offer steep discounts on premium phones. For example, Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro could hit their lowest price ever during Amazon's 48-hour sales bonanza.

The best AirPods Pro deal price we've seen on Amazon to date is $170 ($79 off). It hit this all-time low price on Black Friday and could return during Prime Day 2021. We wouldn't be surprised if Amazon took another $10 to $15 off its normal price.

When do Prime Day headphone deals start?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will run from June 21 to June 22. The 48-hour shopping event typically starts and ends during the second or third week of July. Last year, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13 and 14 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Generally speaking, Amazon usually has a lead-up to Prime Day with "unofficial" deals that start early. Now that the countdown to Prime Day has officially begun, we're rounding the best Prime Day headphone deals we expect to see.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to shop for exclusive Prime Day deals. And if you can't afford to wait, here are the best pre-Prime Day headphone deals you can get right now.

Prime Day headphone deals right now

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $518 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a discount of $31 on the Apple AirPods Max. This marks an all-time low price for these Apple headphones. They house powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors for an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones: was $205 now $153 @ Amazon

These over-ear Marshall headphones employ Bluetooth aptX technology to connect wirelessly to your devices. Bluetooth aptX plays music at a higher bitrate and minimizes audio/video syncing issues. With sound isolation and up to 30+ hours on a full charge, Marshall headphones are among the best to buy. Currently $52 off, we expect to see a price dip on these for Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-canceling headphones block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. Best Buy and Walmart offer the same deal. We expect these headphones to return to their all-time low price of $278 during Prime Day. View Deal

Trelab Z2 Workout Headphones: was $120 now $69 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal knocks $51 off Trelab Z2 headphones. Specifically designed for workouts, they're comfy, feature active-noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $160 @ Amazon

We expect the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to be among this year's Prime Day headphone deals. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Although they're currently $39 below retail, we expect to see a better price during Prime Day. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart

This headphones deal from Walmart takes $170 off the Beats Solo3. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for these headphones and undercuts Amazon's current price of $6. Beats Solo3 headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. You can snag these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for this price now if you don't want to wait for Prime Day. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. We expect this deal to be $10 to $15 cheaper during Prime Day. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $118 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal brings the Sony WF-SP800N down to a record low price. The water and sweat-resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $82 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

In a Prime Day preview, Sony WF-XB700 buds are on sale for an all-time low price of $78. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal