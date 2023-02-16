Amazon Presidents' Day sale 2023: Best deals to shop now

Presidents' Day sales have already started at Amazon's competitors. Meanwhile, the online retailer continues to roll out its routine daily discounts amid (opens in new tab) early Presidents' Day deals. Although a President's Day sale hasn't been officially announced, today's Amazon deals are quite monumental.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on Samsung Memory and Drives (opens in new tab) and Crucial SSD storage (opens in new tab). If you're looking for audio deals, Amazon is slashing up to 50% off earbuds and headphones from Bose, Jabra, JBL, and Sony earbuds and gaming headphones. We're also seeing significant price cuts of up to 50% on Amazon Alexa devices —the Fire HD 8 (opens in new tab) and Fire HD 7 Kids (opens in new tab) tablets.

We suspect that these are just the first round of celebratory savings from Amazon. It's likely that more deals will pour in on Presidents' Day, Monday, Feb. 20. In the meantime, here are the best noteworthy deals you can get from Amazon before Presidents' Day.

Amazon Presidents Day sale

Amazon devices

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): $119 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Tablet: $129 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids tablet for kids age 3-7. It features a kid-proof rugged case and worry free 2-year warranty. Its easy-to-use parental controls lets you filter content, set educational goals and time limits. The tablet in this deal features a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expable via microSD. With up to 10 hours of battery life, it keeps kids busy on long trips.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50" 4K TV: $469 $319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the 50-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8: $129 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display. This nifty Alexa-enabled device makes a great addition to any home or dorm room. It's great for making video calls, streaming movies and more. Summon Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to control the smart display hands-free. Plus, get news, weather, traffic or recipes using Alexa voice commands. The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch (1280 x 800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,099 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 with Windows 11 Pro. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a super portable laptop for work or school. This machine has 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display, Evo platform 12th Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. Snag it now for an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i RTX 3050 Ti: $1,099 $829 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the second-generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bring big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Google Pixel Buds Pro are the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3: $99 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. This health and fitness tracker offers over 10 days of battery life, check for irregular heart rythms and reminds you to move. Plus, you can receive call, text and app notifcations right on your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular 44mm: $32 9 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitors. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor: $1,399 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55" 2160p Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Unlocked: $599 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel 6 if you're looking for a cheaper Pixel 7 alternative. Still one of the best phones to buy, it features an advanced camera, 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 11 5G 128GB Unlocked: $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Buds Pro 2 when you but the OnePlus 11 5G at Amazon. The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 3rd gen Hasselblad (opens in new tab) camera for mobile with 50MP sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto sensor.