Today's Amazon Fire tablet sale takes up to 50% off its best-selling slates. If you're looking for a less costly iPad alternative, you might want to consider the Fire HD 10 Plus.

Right now, you can get the Fire HD 10 Plus for just $104 at Amazon. It typically retails for $179, so that's $75 off — its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest we've seen for this Fire HD tablet, it's also one of the best tablet deals we've tracked this month.

Best Buy offers the Fire HD Plus for the same price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $180 $104 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Fire HD 10 Plus. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus is one of the best tablets for streaming and getting things done. It supports today's popular apps like Peacock, Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and has a rated battery life of up to 12 hours. Amazon offers the optional Fire HD 10 detachable keyboard case for $49 ($5 off).

The Fire HD 10 Plus features a 10-inch (1920 x 1200) display, zippy 8-core CPU 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more room for apps, you can add up to 1TB of wiggle room via the tablet's microSD card slot.

Although we didn't test it, Fire HD 10 Plus reviews from nearly 23,000 customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Owners happy with their purchase praise the upgraded hardware from previous-gen model, impressive FireOS software and

Like all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 Plus features Alexa, Amazon's own voice assistant. This means you can play and pause music, open apps, and set alarms on the tablet using just your voice.

If you want to buy a tablet for watching videos, listening to music and browsing the web, the Fire HD 10 Plus is a budget friendly choice.

More Fire HD tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $119 $79 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.