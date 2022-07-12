Amazon drops the excellent Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse to just $49

Pick up the excellent Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse for less

Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse
Razer Basilisk V3 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Razer's Basilisk V3 is an excellent gaming mouse with plenty of useful features. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can get yourself one for dollars off list. 

Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse (opens in new tab) for just $49 at Amazon. That's $20 off its regular price and just $5 shy of its record low price. 

Razer's Basilisk V3 has 2nd Gen optical switches rated for 70 million clicks. For personalized gaming, it has 11 programmable buttons and 11 RGB lighting zones.

In our Razer Basilisk V3 review, we praise its fast performance, comfy design and smart scroll wheel. It's powered by Razer's excellent Synapse software. The Basilisk V3 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

During testing, the Razer Basilisk V3 performed well from blasting werewolves with a shotgun to burning rats with balls of fire. In a nutshell, the Basilisk V3 is a solid choice if you're looking for a feature packed gaming mouse for less.  

Prime Day 2022 just started and we're seeing epic discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more. Be sure to visit our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for the best summer discounts. 

