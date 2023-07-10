Act fast! This LG OLED TV slashes $450 off for Prime Day 2023 — stock is running low

I just found one of the best TV deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2023, but you've got to act fast. This 55-inch, 4K LG OLED A1 Series TV is only $850 now (down from $1,300) — and chances are high this won't last through Prime Day (July 11 to 12) because stock is running low!

This stunning TV, with product dimensions of 10.7 x 48.3 x 30.2 inches, delivers smooth and crisp picture, thanks to its A7 Gen 4 AI 4K processor. In other words, with the help of AI, it upscales your viewing experience up to 4K for every scene. LG boasts that you'll get "breathtaking" picture and audio with this striking TV — guaranteed.

LG OLED A1 Series TV: was $1,300, now $849 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day TV deal slashes $450 off the original listing price of $1,300. The LG OLED A1 Series TV delivers 55 inches of 4K, OLED goodness. It boasts self-lit pixels that emit their own light for perfect blacks and vivid colors, all supported by an AI-based, advanced processor. Google Assistant and Alexa is built in, so you can ask this LG TV for music, news, weather, and even your Amazon shopping list.

This LG TV is a 55-inch visual treat, emanating OLED and 4K picture that will be a total feast your for eyes. Act fast, though! This $850 deal won't last soon for Prime Day.

Thanks to its OLED panel, your content comes to life with the assistance of over eight million pixels that turn on and off independently, delivering perfect blacks and rich contrast.

It comes with video-enhancing Dolby Vision IQ and HDR imaging technology ensuring a realistic, cinematic viewing experience. Plus, with Filmaker Mode, you can see movies exactly how directors want you to see them. And of course, you'll get built-in access to your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney+ and more.

If you're a gamer, or you have kids who love to play video games, this LG TV is a delight for gameplay. It comes with a Game Optimizer that gives you access to HDR Gaming, Auto Low-Latency Mode, and HGiG for detailed gaming visuals.

