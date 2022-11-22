55-inch LG 4K TV drops to lowest price ever in $500 off Black Friday deal

This is a Black Friday TV deal to die for! LG's 55-inch Class QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV is a whopping $503 off its original price!

Before, the LG 4K TV was $1,399.99. Now, it's only $896 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is an incredible 36% off! If you're long overdue for a TV upgrade, this big screen, 4K smart TV is what you've been looking for so long! This is the best time to FINALLY get that new TV you've been wanting to get.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,399 now $896 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save an epic $503 in this incredible Black Friday TV deal. This 55-inch screen comes with a 4K display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos sound, Dolby Vision IQ, and it's WiSA ready.

What makes this TV stand out of the rest is that it feature's LG's QNED technology, which stands for Quantum Dot Nanocell Color Technology. This means that this TV is working to deliver richer, more accurate colors as well as better brightness and contrast. For the nerds out there, QNED makes use of 30,000 ultra-tiny LEDs in the backlight (far more than the amount found in existing LCD TVs) to achieve this.

The LG 4K Smart TV also features a 120Hz refresh rate and AI-powered 4K, ensuring that the picture looks life-like. AI also plays a role in delivering the best sound quality.

Voice Control is another selling point of this TV. You can use your voice to manage different settings thanks to built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and more.

With Filmmaker Mode, you can enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which work in tandem to bring you the ultimate home theatre experience.