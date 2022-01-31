Get over £100 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro: Daily Deals

Trending

A huge pay day saving on the 14-inch MacBook Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is one of our favourite laptops, and you can pick one up for over £100 off right now.

Yes, BT technically has the same laptop available for a little cheaper, but one thing we've been learning from the experience of other readers is that a purchase doesn't guarantee immediate delivery. 

In fact, right now, there is "no confirmed delivery date" on BT, whereas at Currys, you have guaranteed next-day delivery. If you're comfortable waiting for an undetermined amount of time, be my guest.

That's not all the deals today, though, as we've found the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for its lowest ever price, a huge saving on Logitech StreamCam and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,794 @ Currys with code FREENEXTDAYDEL

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,794 @ Currys with code FREENEXTDAYDEL
The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £79 @ John Lewis

Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £79 @ John Lewis
The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best wireless earbuds to buy. These sports and on fitness specific earbuds outperform the competition in terms of sound. With active noise-cancelling and  dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. 

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £52 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £52 @ Amazon
If you'd rather make the most of your Prime subscription and rely on Amazon's delivery network, you can pick this up for just £1 extra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £499 now £360 @ Amazon EU

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £499 now £360 @ Amazon EU
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already perhaps the best value on the smartphone market at its full retail price with a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, but it's virtually impossible to pass up at this low of a price.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139 now £74 @ Amazon

Logitech StreamCam: was £139 now £74 @ Amazon
This user-friendly cam from Logitech got a great review from us and now, you can get over £60 off! Usable in both portrait and landscape with a 1080p picture and up to 60FPS frame rate, this is a great cam to get streaming.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 