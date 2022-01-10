£10 off Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, huge AirPods Pro saving and more: Daily deals

February is going to be a big one for gamers — so many big releases packed into one month. What we didn't expect, though, is for any of these releases to be discounted before they've even been released. And yet, here we are, telling you about a £10 discount on Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West!

Beyond these, today's best deals include a £94 saving on the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080, a huge discount on AirPods Pro and more.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £152.15 @ eBay with code JANSALE15 Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £152.15 @ eBay with code JANSALE15

Amazon is slashing over £80 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,905 @ Currys Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,905 @ Currys

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting over £95 off this beast is a steal. While still a pricey two grand, this laptop has it all; 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Sony Xperia 1 III: was £1,199 now £999 @ Amazon Sony Xperia 1 III: was £1,199 now £999 @ Amazon

Get £100 off Sony's latest big boy flagship — sporting a stunning 4K HDR 21:9 OLED display up front with 120Hz refresh rate, a fantastic camera system, Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

