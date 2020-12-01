Newegg After Cyber Monday deals 2020: The best sales on laptops, monitors and more

Cyber Monday 2020 deals are still going strong and Newegg is offering some of the best deals around with discounts on a wide range of product categories like laptops, wireless earbuds, headphones, monitors, PC accessories and more.

Newegg is running deals on just about everything that could be on your holiday shopping list, but it is really blowing it out with headphones including the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $199, which is a $100 savings. Audiophiles aren't being ignored at Newegg with the Beyerdynamic Amiron Home on sale for $319, which is an unbelievable $380 off the retail price.

In the market for a new gaming chair? Newegg has got you there too with the E-WIN Flash XL Series FLA gaming chair down to $279, a $170 savings. Want something a little less expensive? Check out this high back leather gaming chair for just $113, marked down from $288 and it even includes a built-in electric massager.

Newegg also has one of the only deals we've seen on the Oculus Quest 2 at $299 with a $15 gift card, it's currently backordered, but you can place your order and get the gift card and they'll ship it as soon as it's available.

These are just some of the Cyber Monday deals at Newegg this weekend.

Cyber Monday is going strong and we're seeing tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our After Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Cyber Monday discounts.

Newegg Cyber Monday deals

Best Newegg Cyber Monday deals

Newegg Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Acer Aspire 5 (Intel 11th Gen): was $649 now $549 @ Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 features the newest Intel 11th Gen Core i5 processor along with the powerful new Intel Iris Xe Graphics allowing you to squeeze in some decent gaming with your productivity work. With a 512GB NVMe SSD it should have plenty of fast storage for your needs.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH Gaming Laptop: was $1,749 now $1,149 @ Newegg

Featuring a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor, 24GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU 2GB of VRAM and 1TB SSD, and 11 plus hours of battery life this gaming laptop is a steal at $1,149 a massive $600 savings.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Newegg

If you want more power and a bigger screen, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Newegg

If you're looking for a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $370 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

HP Pavilion gaming: was $909 now $769 @ Newegg

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, you can save $140 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. It boasts a 16.1-inch, 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

HP OMEN 15 (2020): was $1,349 now $1,249 @ Newegg

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, you can save $100 on the HP Omen 15. It boasts a 16.1-inch, 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

MSI GF65 THIN: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Newegg

If you need a gaming laptop that can slip into your backpack, you can save $500 on the critically acclaimed MSI GF65 Thin. It boasts a 16.1-inch, 1080p display, an Intel i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Newegg Cyber Monday Monitor Deals

Samsung CRG9 49" Curved Ultrawide: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg

Looking to completely immerse yourself in your games? Short of checking out some of the Cyber Monday VR deals this 49" curved ultrawide monitor from Samsung is about as immersive as it gets. The QLED display features a 5120 x 1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate making it a great gaming monitor if you have the desk space.View Deal

Westinghouse 32" gaming monitor: was $299 now $239 @ Newegg

Looking to pick up a new gaming monitor without spending too much, this Westinghouse gets you a 32" display with 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. Thanks to AMD's FreeSync Technology the image should be flicker-free no matter how fast the action is on screen. And in case you might forget that it's a gaming monitor the customizable RGB lighting on the back will remind you.View Deal

Newegg Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals

E-WIN Flash XL Gaming Chair: was $449 now $279 @ Newegg

This E-Win gaming chair should be a serious upgrade to your seating situation while gaming with high-density foam over the PU leather to ensure a high level of comfort. With a max supported weight of 450 pounds this chair is designed for anyone and offers fantastic adjustability along with a lumbar and neck pillow to customize the fit to you.View Deal

High back massaging gaming chair: was $288 now $113 @ Newegg

If you are worried about a name brand you can pass on this deal, but this high backed racing chair with a built-in USB-powered electric massager sounds kind of amazing. It offers a pretty subtle look with high-density foam, adjustable armrests and a lumbar cushion for added support.View Deal

Newegg Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Newegg

Newegg has slashed $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience. View Deal

Jabra Elite 25h wireless headphones: was $99 now $34 @ Newegg

Jabra's headphones do not disappoint, so scoring a pair of its over-ear headphones at nearly 66% off is an amazing deal. The pricier Jabra Elite 45h is among our best wireless headphones. With roughly 14 hours of battery life and an available 3.5mm headphone jack if your battery dies you should have no problem powering through a day or two with the Jabra Elite 25h.View Deal

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home Over-Ear Headphones: was $699 now $319 @ Newegg

Not worried about that wireless headphone life? The Beyerdynamic Amiron Home are going to blow away the audio quality of even pricey wireless headphones and at over 50% off this is a great time to buy these awesome over-ear headphones. The Alcantara microfibre on the headband and ear pads make these impossibly comfortable to wear no matter how long you are listening.View Deal

Corsair HS60 PRO Gaming Headset: was $69 now $39 @ Newegg

Looking to up your gaming audio quality without spending too much? Look no further than this deal on the Corsair HS60 Pro surround wired gaming headset. They will deliver 7.1 surround sound to ensure you don't miss anything in-game and the noise-canceling unidirectional mic will ensure that your squad doesn't pick up anything but your voice. View Deal