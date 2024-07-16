This long-lasting Copilot+ PC just dipped below $1,000 for the first time in Best Buy's Prime Day alternative sale
HP's new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC launched last month, but we're already on our first sale for the AI laptop. While this deal is brought to you by Best Buy, its just in time for Prime Day season.
The OmniBook X is HP's consumer-focused Copilot+ AI PC, making it the more laid-back twin of the business-oriented HP EliteBook Ultra we reviewed last month. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of memory the OmniBook is a Copilot+ PC built to offer you the best benefits of Windows on ARM without sacrificing performance. And right now you can have all that for $200 off at Best Buy.
So if you want to join the AI PC craze without paying top dollar, this is the deal for you.
Today's best HP OmniBook X deal
HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $200 on the brand new HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC at Best Buy
Features: 14" 2.2K Touch-Screen, Snapdragon X Elite chipset, 16GB Memory, 1TB SDD, Meteor Silver.
Release Date: June 18, 2024
Price History: This is the first sale for the OmniBook X, which was released last month at a full retail price of $1,199.99.
Reviews: Our sister site, Tom's Guide, gave the OmniBook X a near-perfect score for its portable design, snappy performance, epic battery life, and comfortable keyboard. We haven't completed our full review, but in our testing, it lasted for an impressive 16 hours and 22 minutes on a charge.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want to be at the cutting edge of computing with a Copilot+ PC that offers impressive battery life and portability.
Don't buy it if: You want an OLED display panel or need access to apps that don't have Windows on ARM support yet, like Adobe Illustrator.
