This long-lasting Copilot+ PC just dipped below $1,000 for the first time in Best Buy's Prime Day alternative sale

HP's new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC launched last month, but we're already on our first sale for the AI laptop. While this deal is brought to you by Best Buy, its just in time for Prime Day season.

The OmniBook X is HP's consumer-focused Copilot+ AI PC, making it the more laid-back twin of the business-oriented HP EliteBook Ultra we reviewed last month. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of memory the OmniBook is a Copilot+ PC built to offer you the best benefits of Windows on ARM without sacrificing performance. And right now you can have all that for $200 off at Best Buy.

So if you want to join the AI PC craze without paying top dollar, this is the deal for you.

Today's best HP OmniBook X deal