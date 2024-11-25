Save $200 on great starter laptop — the impressive, $300 HP 15 — at Walmart starting today

Black Friday isn't until the end of this week, but we're already seeing epic deals go live, like one from Walmart on a laptop that stands out for how few compromises it makes.

Starting November 25th, you can buy the HP 15 laptop for $299 at Walmart, a $200 savings over its usual $499 price.

For $299, you're getting a basic system with baseline components. Nonetheless, this HP 15 laptop stands out for making fewer compromises than we'd expect for a bargain-priced system — plus, it comes from a reputable brand that provides support.

This model has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Those specs represent the low end of laptop configurations these days, but they're enough for basic productivity tasks like crafting documents, using cloud-based services (for social media, e-mail, and more), web browsing, and streaming media.

HP says its battery can last up to 9 hours and 30 minutes. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and an HP True Vision HD camera with a camera shutter and microphone mute.

If you're a Walmart Plus member, you can shop for this deal and others five hours earlier than non-members. For a limited time, you can sign up for Walmart Plus for $49, 50% off the usual $98 annual price.

And if you miss out on this model, peruse Walmart's Black Friday tech deals for other options, including the even less powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i for $229.

Today's best HP 15 Black Friday laptop deal