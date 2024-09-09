Save up to an astounding 68% off Lenovo's ThinkPads in this flash sale

Still in the hunt for a laptop, but missed the flurry of back-to-school and Labor Day sales? Lenovo has a flash sale this week, and we quickly zeroed in on three impressive deals. Our favorite: You can get 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12.

We really liked the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 12 in our review, noting its excellent performance and beautiful display. Our main gripe with this model was its high price, which is why we're excited to see this laptop getting a hefty price cut here to $1,561 when you use the eCoupon code LENOVOCLOSER55. The coupon drops this configuration even further from this week's sale pricing, which is already 48% off from the regular $3,469 price.

You can save big on other notable ThinkPad models as well. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD costs just $639 with eCoupon code SAVEBIGONLSERIES. That's a 68% savings from Lenovo's regular price of $1,370 (although, it's rare to pay the max price at Lenovo). And the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is 51% off with eCoupon code THINKSEPTDEAL, which brings the price down to $1,127.

Lenovo's 4-day savings event running through Thursday at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET Friday). The sale is on laptops as well as desktops, monitors, and other accessories.

Best Lenovo ThinkPad deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $3,469 $1,361 @ Lenovowith code LENOVOCLOSER55

Save $1,908 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 12 during this sale. This lightweight carbon fiber laptop weighs 2.3 pounds. It has a powerful set of components, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It also has a gorgeous 14-inch OLED WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD: $1,370 $639 @ Lenovo with code SAVEBIGONLSERIES

Get 68% off the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD during Lenovo's flash sale. This model has a 360-degree hinge so you can contort the display into different positions, including into tablet mode. This model has an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note: We noticed this model going in and out of stock, so check back to catch it when stock refreshes. Or, take a look at the https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpadl/thinkpad-l13-gen-5-(13-inch-intel)/21lbcto1wwus1