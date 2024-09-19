Save on Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day

Amazon’s next sales extravaganza — Prime Big Deal Day — is just around the corner, but why wait for the deals when there are some awesome offers already. Look at these three Surface deals that we’ve just found lying around.

The headline act of this trio is undoubtedly the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which is currently $150 off the usual price. As part of Microsoft’s new Copilot lineup of devices, this powerful little laptop only came out earlier this year, so we’re impressed to see such a hefty discount already.

If you don’t need absolute cutting-edge technology, there’s an even bigger discount on last year’s Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is down to $1,959 — that’s a $440 discount on this beast of a laptop. It’s rocking powerful specs, including an RTX 4050 for gaming and creative editing, great battery life, and a cool flexible display that can act like a laptop or tablet.

Rounding out this trio of deals, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 13-inch tablet and keyboard bundle for $1212, saving you $67 versus the MSRP. This bundle includes the magnetically attachable keyboard, the Slim Pen 2, and this year’s excellent iteration of the Surface Pro tablet. It’s not a huge discount, but given how new this tablet is, it’s still worth a look if you were considering picking one up anyway.

We’ll be hunting down more laptop deals as they come up, so keep an eye on our Amazon October Prime Day laptop deals page in the coming weeks.

3 Microsoft Surface device deals at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on Microsoft’s latest version of the Surface Laptop, which now comes with Copilot AI enhancements to boost your productivity. We found a lot to like in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, thanks to its strong performance and epic battery life. The keyboard and display let the side down a bit, but it’s still a fine laptop — especially at this price. Features: Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.8” (‎2304 x 1536) touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $2,399 $1,959 @ Amazon

Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook Pro, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 comes with powerful specs and an incredibly versatile design, taking the 2-in-1 concept to the next level with it’s flexible screen configurations. In our Surface laptop Studio 2 review, our only real complaint was the hefty price tag, and this $440 discount does a lot to soften that blow. Features: Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 14.4” (‎2400 x 1600) touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home.