Only the most patient Black Friday shoppers will save $730 on this fantastic ThinkPad laptop

When anyone mentions a business laptop, there are a few models that immediately spring to mind, and all of them are ThinkPads.

During Black Friday, and hopefully carrying over into Cyber Monday, you'll be able to secure some excellent savings on ThinkPad laptops throughout Lenovo's impressive lineup. Just one of those is the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6).

You can currently bag yourself this business beauty for a shockingly low sum. The ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) is now just $822 at Lenovo's online store. That's a saving of $647 off of its usual $1,469 asking price.

Laptop Mag reviewed last year's ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) model, granting it a well-earned four-star victory in the process. It has all the hallmarks of a fantastic ThinkPad laptop; an excellent build with a sleek design, smooth performance across demanding workflows, a bright display, and a decent webcam to boot.

The new Gen 6 model takes things further, entering the AI PC market by adopting Intel's newer Core Ultra 5 processor and bringing with it improved efficiency and performance.

It's a killer saving on one of the best budget business laptops. However, while you're free to snap up this deal, in the immortal words of D:Ream: "Things can only get better" — and at the stroke of midnight, they will.

Catch this deal from 12 a.m. at the dawn of Black Friday proper and you'll save even more. $83 to be precise, as the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) drops to just $739.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) deal