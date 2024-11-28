Only the most patient Black Friday shoppers will save $730 on this fantastic ThinkPad laptop
But the rest of us can save $647 right now!
When anyone mentions a business laptop, there are a few models that immediately spring to mind, and all of them are ThinkPads.
During Black Friday, and hopefully carrying over into Cyber Monday, you'll be able to secure some excellent savings on ThinkPad laptops throughout Lenovo's impressive lineup. Just one of those is the ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6).
You can currently bag yourself this business beauty for a shockingly low sum. The ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) is now just $822 at Lenovo's online store. That's a saving of $647 off of its usual $1,469 asking price.
Laptop Mag reviewed last year's ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) model, granting it a well-earned four-star victory in the process. It has all the hallmarks of a fantastic ThinkPad laptop; an excellent build with a sleek design, smooth performance across demanding workflows, a bright display, and a decent webcam to boot.
The new Gen 6 model takes things further, entering the AI PC market by adopting Intel's newer Core Ultra 5 processor and bringing with it improved efficiency and performance.
It's a killer saving on one of the best budget business laptops. However, while you're free to snap up this deal, in the immortal words of D:Ream: "Things can only get better" — and at the stroke of midnight, they will.
Catch this deal from 12 a.m. at the dawn of Black Friday proper and you'll save even more. $83 to be precise, as the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) drops to just $739.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) deal
Save $647 on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) during Lenovo's early Black Friday sales. Alternatively, catch this sale on the day of Black Friday and save $730!
The ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) is an excellent budget business option, coming with all the bells and whistles for that market, including a biometric fingerprint reader, camera privacy shutter, MIL-STD 810H durability, facial recognition, and encryption from the
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 300-nit, 60Hz IPS non-touch display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p IR+RGB camera with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro 64
Release date: December 2023
Price check: $1,019 Best Buy
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 6) configuration.
Reviews: We awarded the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) four stars in our review last year, with our only major gripe being its battery life. However, the new Gen 6 model is outfitted with a more efficient (and powerful) Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, which should go some way to correcting this.
Buy it if: You're looking for a reliable daily driver to tackle your business needs while maintaining the security of your data.
Don't it buy if: You're in the market for a laptop that's more general in purpose. If you have entertainment or gaming ambitions, check out our best Black Friday laptop deals for better options.
