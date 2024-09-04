Get this powerful 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 for just $649 at Best Buy for a limited time

For a limited time only, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop, one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a laptop in this price range.

Not only does this translate to big savings, but it also means you can get a very respectable and versatile laptop without breaking your budget. We don't often see almost 40% off a laptop an already affordable laptop, making this sale among the rare and better deals available now.

This configuration gives you a powerful AMD processor with 16GB of RAM for just $649. Those specs are plenty for crunching spreadsheets, editing photos and videos, and casual gaming. The 1TB SSD is larger than most at this price, and it gives you tons of space to keep your images and creative projects near. You also get Windows Copilot on-board. The WUXGA touchscreen display flips around, so you can use it as a tablet. We reviewed an earlier iteration of this laptop and gave it 4 stars for its performance and design (including an excellent clicky keyboard).

Snag this deal now at Best Buy before it disappears.

Best HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal