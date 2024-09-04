Get this powerful 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 for just $649 at Best Buy for a limited time
Deep discount helps make this versatile laptop more affordable than ever
For a limited time only, Best Buy is offering a $400 discount on the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop, one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a laptop in this price range.
Not only does this translate to big savings, but it also means you can get a very respectable and versatile laptop without breaking your budget. We don't often see almost 40% off a laptop an already affordable laptop, making this sale among the rare and better deals available now.
This configuration gives you a powerful AMD processor with 16GB of RAM for just $649. Those specs are plenty for crunching spreadsheets, editing photos and videos, and casual gaming. The 1TB SSD is larger than most at this price, and it gives you tons of space to keep your images and creative projects near. You also get Windows Copilot on-board. The WUXGA touchscreen display flips around, so you can use it as a tablet. We reviewed an earlier iteration of this laptop and gave it 4 stars for its performance and design (including an excellent clicky keyboard).
Snag this deal now at Best Buy before it disappears.
Best HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal
14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop
Was: $1,049
Now: $649 @ Best Buy
Overview: One of the best laptop deals we saw over Labor Day remains available for a limited time. Best Buy slashes $400 off the price of this beefy configuration of the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop. This model has a WUXGA touchscreen display. Its 360-degree hinge lets you change up the display's position so that you can use this model as a tablet or in other viewing modes. At 3 pounds, this laptop is highly portable for all-day computing. This configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, excellent specs for a variety of computing tasks. The laptop has Windows Copilot AI built-in.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 5MP IR camera
Release Date: Spring 2024
Reviews consensus: We reviewed an earlier iteration of this model late last year. We found a lot to like, lauding its brilliant OLED panel, excellent clicky keyboard, and strong overall performance
- Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a touchscreen laptop that converts into a tablet. If you want tons of local storage for images, video, and more. You want a solid processor for general productivity, casual gaming, and content creation.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a more powerful system with a sharper, faster display and discrete graphics for playing AAA games at high frame rates.
Check out the other best laptop deals we've rounded up to find something that suits your needs.
