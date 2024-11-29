An all-time low price: The unique dual-screen laptop by Asus is a Black Friday steal

Some laptops have style.

Some laptops have function.

And some -- like the Asus ZenBook Duo -- have both in spades.

This laptop has a unique dual-screen design, and right now, you can buy the ZenBook Duo for $1,179 at Amazon.

That price marks a new low watermark for this model, and it's a healthy 21% savings off the regular $1.499 price. This model debuted in January 2024, but its components still deliver a powerful punch, making this laptop a terrific choice for creators and anyone needing a large mobile package display. Why bother with a separate external monitor when you can have that large screen as part of your laptop?

Its dual 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen OLED displays are at the center of this laptop's design. When you lift the lid, the ZenBook Duo looks like any other laptop. The secret sauce lies in its removable keyboard atop the second 16:10 display. The bright displays are each Pantone validated and support 100% DCI-P3 for wide color gamut and color accuracy. The laptop includes a stylus, and the entire package weighs just 3.6 pounds.

The ZenBook Duo packs an AI-capable Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and Intel Arc graphics inside. It's also loaded with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which gives you plenty of space on board for creative tasks. We gave the ZenBook Duo 4 stars in our review, noting its excellent performance and design.

This ZenBook Duo deal is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen, and it's a great choice if you're looking for something that's functional yet makes a statement.

Best Asus ZenBook Duo deal on Black Friday